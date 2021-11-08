CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Staff Walks Out of Minnesota Store Over Wage Dispute

By Laura Bradshaw
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There has been so much talk over wages, worker shortages and businesses closing because of the pandemic. Now, there is an issue at a store in a Rochester mall called Hot Topic. We do have one of those stores here in the Crossroads Mall as well, but this one was in...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 4

Billy Bonney
6d ago

Before you folks quit your jobs please take the time to talk with a local Teamster Union Rep to see if they can help or point you in the direction to a Union that can. UNION YES✔️

Reply
3
Related
103.7 THE LOON

People Are Getting Out of Health Care in Large Numbers

CentraCare has lost more than 1,000 employees in the past year due to various reasons. That according to CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says:. The COVID-19 virus has caused many people to leave for other jobs in the health care industry, leaving health care completely or they are just leaving us.
HEALTH
103.7 THE LOON

Dayton’s Holiday Windows and Which Vendors will be Included with Open

A couple of months ago we found out what is going to happen with the old Dayton's building in downtown Minneapolis. This was the flagship Dayton's store, and when the company was bought by Marshall Fields, and then Macy's and eventually closed, it felt like the end of an era. I remember being a kid and knowing that it was THE high-end store to go to. When it closed it was just really super sad.
DAYTON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Fergus Falls Man is the World’s Coffee Drinking Champion

My wife grew up in Fergus Falls, MN. Her family lives there still, and over the past few years I've gotten to know the community and history of the area. There's a cute specialty gift shop downtown Fergus Falls my wife likes to visit called The Market. The Market features a great array of locally made and sourced gifts and products of all sorts -- from kitchen utensils to tablecloths and placemats, lotions to soaps, dresses and footwear to kids games, toys and apparel. The Market also carries one of my favorite local brands of coffee -- Stumbeanos Coffee Roasters. During one visit to The Market, I happened to read a neat story printed on the back of one bag of beans that I'd never heard before -- that of the "World's Coffee Drinking Champion."
FERGUS FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Rochester, MN
Health
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Health
Rochester, MN
Business
Rochester, MN
Society
103.7 THE LOON

It’s COVID’s Favorite Time Of The Year In Minnesota

With colder weather driving gatherings indoors, Thanksgiving right around the corner and a pandemic with residual effects that rattle the economy, supply chain, travel, shopping and keep our hospitals jammed up with COVID cases. Late Fall and Winter seem to be COVID'S favorite time of year. According to WCCO, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Hot Topic
103.7 THE LOON

Coborns Makes Change to Earlier Closing Time

Times are getting tougher all over. We've been hearing about a worker shortage in all industries. Businesses have been having to shorten hours whether it's been the restaurant industry, retail, and now, grocery stores. Effective immediately, Coborns and Cash Wise will reduce their hours from 6am to Midnight to 6am...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
103.7 THE LOON

Crossroads, MOA Closed on Thanksgiving

UNDATED -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud has joined the growing list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving day. They say they hope it will allow their tenants, shoppers, and employees to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones. The mall will open for Black Friday...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
103.7 THE LOON

Composting May Be Solution for Lingering Leaves

UNDATED -- Mild temperatures this fall left leaves lingering on trees longer than normal in parts of the state. Now homeowners may be left in a pinch as the window to get those leaves bagged and hauled off by a residential waste contractors is closing. But U-of-M Extension soil scientist...
ENVIRONMENT
103.7 THE LOON

What’s The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In Minnesota?

"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Themes, Concepts Developing Among Sartell Equity Committee

SARTELL -- Themes and concepts are starting to materialize as the Educational Equity and Student Experience Committee continues to break down the key topics facing students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says the committee has focused on ten core topics and really narrowed downed what they...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Should Minnesota Switch to Daylight Savings Time Permanently?

Minnesota is one of 19 states pushing to move to daylight savings time permanently. People are mostly in favor of doing away with switching our clocks in the fall and spring with some citing health reasons. Others would just like to see daylight past 5pm in the winter. We did have some come out in favor of our current system saying kids should have daylight when walking to school and others just liking to change their clocks twice a year.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy