Are you a fan of celebrity chef Michael Symon? You might know this Cleveland-born chef for his early Food Network appearances on shows such as "Ready... Set... Cook!" and "Food Nation with Bobby Flay," his 2008 win of "The Next Iron Chef," and his frequent hosting duties of past shows such as "The Melting Pot" (via Food Network). But long before Symon was a television star, he was working hard in the restaurant business, opening his first hometown spot with his wife Liz way back in 1997 (via USA Today). Recognition came quickly, with Food & Wine naming Symon as its top new chef the following year, and a quick succession of restaurant openings followed until the chef racked up an astounding 21 eateries.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO