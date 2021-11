NFL · Sun (11/7) @ 4:25pm ET — GB Packers at KC Chiefs. Our Pick: KC Chiefs at -303. Enjoy a $1,000 risk-free bet when you sign up with BetMGM today!. Well, we will have to wait some more for a “State Farm Battle”. Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers have never faced off against each other and that streak will continue with the news of Rodgers testing positive for COVID and is out for Sunday’s game.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO