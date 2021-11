Terry Gilmore wins national recognition for community service and industry accomplishments New York, NY – The nomination of Terry Gilmore, dealer principal at Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac in Temecula for the 2022 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced Monday, Nov. 8, by TIME. Gilmore is one of a select group of 47 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 105th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas March 11, 2022. The announcement of this year’s annual award was made by Viktoria Degtar, Global Chief Revenue Officer, TIME and Doug Timmerman, president of Dealer Financial Services, Ally Financial. The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Recipients are.

TEMECULA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO