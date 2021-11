The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far in 2021. Patrick Mahomes thinks he knows why. The Chiefs quarterback told ESPN’s Lisa Salters in a pre-game interview on “Monday Night Football” that he felt some of the team’s issues are related to focus. Mahomes said that he and some of his teammates had been so focused on winning in the playoffs after last year’s Super Bowl loss that they lost sight of the regular season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO