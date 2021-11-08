CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Source: Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, will miss several games

By ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Monday morning, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Embiid will miss Monday's game against New York Knicks, and he will sit for at least 10 days, per the NBA's health and safety protocols. That would mean that Embiid would...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is struggling with COVID-19

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is “not doing great, he’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias.” Rivers says Sixers having four players in health and safety protocols is “clearly a concern.”. Source: Twitter @NoahLevick. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann. Niang is 5 of his last 20...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Andre Drummond
RealGM

Joel Embiid Enters COVID-19 Protocols

Joel Embiid has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Embiid was already scheduled to miss Monday's game, but he could now miss several more games. A significant number of 76ers' staffers have received COVID-19 booster shots and players were slated to begin receivers their shots this week.
NBA
numberfire.com

76ers' Tobias Harris reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID-19, reports Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. That means Harris will not be eligible to return until November 11 against the Toronto Raptors. Furkan Korkmaz drew the start in place of Harris on Monday and he figures to do so again in Wednesday's matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Seth Curry should also see an uptick in usage while Harris is out.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#New Orleans Pelicans
FOX59

Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Justin Holiday is a nice luxury to have in the second unit. Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. “Justin is a very good player as a started in […]
NBA
inquirer.com

Sixers missing Joel Embiid’s presence during four-game skid

SALT LAKE CITY — It could be argued that the 76ers’ current situation is a prime reason why they gave Joel Embiid a four-year, $196-million supermax contract extension in August. The Sixers are having a tough time winning without their four-time All-Star center. Saturday’s 118-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy