I knew the pandemic isolation had really gotten dire when I started missing everything about in-person author events, including those inevitable nine words that can sink an otherwise good time: “This is more of a comment than a question.” Yikes! But it turns out, after many months without live art of any kind, tolerating onerous, meandering monologues from your fellow nerds is a small price to pay if it means seeing your favorite writers in person. Zoom readings are fine—good job on all the background plants!—but they’re just not the same.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO