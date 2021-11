The Chicago Bears travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. They try to end their three-game losing streak. Here is a preview of the game. The Chicago Bears take to the road in Week 9 to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game is on a national stage as it is on Monday Night Football. They are in a tailspin, losing three straight games. They try to end that losing streak and get the season back on track.

