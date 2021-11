Do you know if it's illegal to carve your name into a tree? Many couples do this to solidify their love in movies and stories but can you be arrested for it?. Angel here and Sunday I took the kids and dogs on a hike at Yellow Creek Park. As we round the turn to finish out the trails I noticed a very large tree towards the end. It was carved tons of Lover's names and people who had visited over the years. It was super cool to see but I thought to myself I wonder if it's something that is allowed or did people just pick that particular tree to mark up.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO