Environment

Mainly clear and quiet for your Tuesday

By Zach Petey
WTRF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Copy and paste weather right? Another picturesque day across the Ohio Valley with the wall to wall sun producing some warmth finally. This is all thanks to southwesterly winds at the surface. Crisp blue skies have been around for most of the day after another frosty cold start. We have...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

#Cold Start
WTRF

A gradual warm up by mid-week for the Ohio Valley

TONIGHT: A cold and dreary Sunday across the Ohio Valley. It was certainly a day where you look out the window and say “It’s a good inside day”. I would have to agree with that statement. A cold rain is still around now with a few big, wet snowflakes mixing in. The higher elevations could see a few more snowflakes compared to the river valley areas, where the grass could see a coating of snow. So far today, temperatures struggled to get out of the upper 30s. It will be another chilly evening across the area. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s if not upper 20 for some. With the temperatures dropping near the freezing mark, we could see some slick spots for the morning commute. Account for that and take it easy as you cross bridges or overpasses tomorrow morning. Winds will stay noticeable and breezy tonight, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible.
KDVR.com

Warm, breezy and dry with temps in the 60s on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Warm, breezy, and dry weather continues in Denver with highs in the 60s today. We have a great Sunday afternoon for the Broncos game. Monday will be the warmest day, with highs in the 70s, running about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The record high for Monday is 78 set in 1942.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow Arrives Tuesday, Small Chance For A Rain-Snow Mix In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – A new storm will impact Colorado sometime on Tuesday of this week. It’s currently located over the central part of the Pacific Ocean. Ahead of this storm Colorado will remain unusually warm for this time of the year. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s for most of the state with some 40s above 10,000 feet. It will get even warmer on Monday with some places getting close to the daily record, including Denver. We’ll see a variety of temperatures on Tuesday with the warmest weather ahead of the cold front on the eastern plains. By Wednesday most all locations will be much colder, with temperatures in Denver struggling to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday with a few inches possible, especially on peaks north of Highway 50. A rain-snow mix is possible in Denver sometime after sunset on Tuesday. If any precipitation develops it could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Denver has yet to record the first official snow of the season. For that to happen we’ll need a tenth of an inch or more to accumulate at Denver International Airport with this storm.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

COLORADO FORECAST: Denver nearing top 10 for consecutive days without measurable snow

Coloradoans can expect another dry and warm Sunday throughout the state, with wind gusts up to 70 MPH in some areas, according to the National Weather Service forecast. In northeast and north central Colorado it will be windy on Sunday and Monday in the higher terrains and across the plains, the service forecasts. "A few wind gusts from 60 mph to 70 mph will occur, over the higher terrain, both...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly Sunday Across Philadelphia Region With Increasing Clouds, Chance For Spotty Showers Later This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a chilly start Sunday across the Philadelphia region and there is very little warming coming our way. If you are heading out, make sure to dress in layers because high temperatures will run below average in the mid-to-upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s. The warm spot will be along the Jersey Shore with highs there in the low 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds later in the day Sunday as another cold front approaches the Philadelphia region Sunday evening. Unlike the cold front which passed on Saturday, there will be less wind and only spotty showers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

