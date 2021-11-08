Mainly clear and quiet for your Tuesday

TONIGHT: A cold and dreary Sunday across the Ohio Valley. It was certainly a day where you look out the window and say “It’s a good inside day”. I would have to agree with that statement. A cold rain is still around now with a few big, wet snowflakes mixing in. The higher elevations could see a few more snowflakes compared to the river valley areas, where the grass could see a coating of snow. So far today, temperatures struggled to get out of the upper 30s. It will be another chilly evening across the area. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s if not upper 20 for some. With the temperatures dropping near the freezing mark, we could see some slick spots for the morning commute. Account for that and take it easy as you cross bridges or overpasses tomorrow morning. Winds will stay noticeable and breezy tonight, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible.
