CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Parks Associates Releases Smart Home Research For Property Managers

By Authors
Twice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew from Parks Associates, Smart Home & MDUS: The Property Manager View is a comprehensive and deep analysis of latest perspectives from property tech managers and developers on smart products. In the...

www.twice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Twice

STORIS Revamps Protection Plans, Integrates With Guardsman & Montage

In a highly anticipated update, STORIS has revamped its Protection Plan functionality, available to STORIS’ retail partners in its new Release 10.6. Retailers can enhance their processing of Protection Plans with direct integrations to industry partners, Guardsman & Montage. “We are thrilled to deliver Protection Plans to our retailers,” said...
RETAIL
Twice

Crestron Expands Custom Shading Portfolio with New Battery-Powered Options and 240 New Fabrics

Rockleigh, New Jersey – November 11, 2021 — Crestron Electronics, the global leader in home automation technology, today announces the expansion of their custom shade portfolio with the addition of Crestron® Battery-Powered Shades, offering homeowners an elegant shading solution that natively integrates with the Crestron Home™ platform for a simple yet sophisticated home shading experience that works wholly in concert with other smart home endpoints throughout the home. Crestron’s shading portfolio now includes wired, wireless, and battery-powered options giving homeowners the ability to have intelligent shading solutions integrated into almost any space, meaning dealers will never have to rely on multiple manufacturers to outfit a home, whether for a new build or a retrofit.
ELECTRONICS
Twice

Knowles Corporation Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

ITASCA, Ill., November 11, 2021 – Knowles Corporation, global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors and RF products, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for Knowles IA8201 AISonic™ DSP and AITransparency+ from Chatable for True Wireless Stereo (TWS). This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1,800 submissions.
ITASCA, IL
Twice

ADT Expands Residential Footprint With Sunpro Solar Acquisition

ADT Inc. a trusted brand in smart home and small business security, recently announced an agreement to acquire Sunpro Solar (Sunpro), ranked #2 for 2021 Top Residential Rooftop Solar Contractors in the U.S., for $160 million in cash plus approximately 77.8 million shares of ADT common stock, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $825 million, subject to certain adjustments. ADT will rebrand Sunpro to “ADT SolarTM” and enter the rooftop solar business to offer ADT customers a protected, connected, and now powered home.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Energy Management#Smart Products#Smart Home Mdus#Mdu#Research Focus Building#Security#Access
stevens.edu

Renovated Smart Infrastructure Lab Propels Innovative Civic Research

Stevens’ new Smart Infrastructure Laboratory places students and professors at the forefront of civic innovation, at a time when the U.S. is on the brink of an infrastructure revolution. Assistant professors Yi Bao and Weina Meng, who lead materials and infrastructure research in the Department of Civil, Environmental, and Ocean Engineering (CEOE), have completed a years-long initiative to renovate their labs and expand their department’s research and testing capabilities.
EDUCATION
hotelbusiness.com

PM Hotel Group to merge with Paramount Management Associates

PM Hotel Group has revealed its merger with Paramount Management Associates. The combined company will manage a portfolio of 70 branded and independent properties across 22 states. The union pairs the strengths of each organization, producing enhanced synergies, support and expertise, the company reports. Its expanded footprint and resources will...
ECONOMY
SKIFT

Hotel Tech Benchmark: Property Management Systems 2021

This is the most complete vendor landscape and market sizing for the hotel property management system sector. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion, this is the largest hotel tech category, but it is also extremely fragmented. There is a lot to fight for. Report Overview. The hotel Property Management Systems...
TECHNOLOGY
WilmingtonBiz

Eight Questions To Ask A New Property Management Company

Sponsored Content provided by Dave Sweyer - Owner and Broker, Sweyer Property Management. If you have decided to have rental properties as a part of your investment portfolio, one of the first decisions you will need to make is whether to use a property management company and, if so, which one?
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Aspen Daily News

Ask a Broker: The importance of smart-home technology

Question: How important is technology in the modern home?. Answer: Smart-home technology is nothing new, but it’s constantly changing and evolving. One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned as a broker is to understand technology evolves so fast, it’s literally impossible to know what the future holds. Smart-home technology (or...
TECHNOLOGY
Twice

MantelMount Announces New Addition To Pro Series Mounts

MantelMount, the premier, award-winning mounting option for flatscreen televisions, announces the addition of the MM710 to the company’s extensive lineup of manual pulldown mounts. The MM710 includes many of the features from the original and highly popular Pro Series product, the MM700, along with upgrades that will improve the TV-viewing...
ELECTRONICS
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Smart Cement Has Self-sensing, Self-healing Properties

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Civil engineers currently face a problem: roadways are not lasting...
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

How to check smart thermostat compatibility in your home

You’re about to take the plunge on a smart thermostat, but you want to make sure your home is ready for it. Typically this involves finding a c-wire to keep the smart thermostat powered constantly, but there are other factors to line up. Let’s dig into what you need to know.
HOME & GARDEN
Twice

DoorBird Door Stations Add Biometric Access

Bird Home Automation, a Berlin-based manufacturer of “DoorBird” IP access control devices, is expanding its product portfolio to include door intercoms with an integrated fingerprint sensor. IP video door stations of the D21x series are now equipped with fingerprint technology from Fingerprint Cards AB, a leading global biometrics company based in Sweden. This enables biometric authentication via fingerprint.
ELECTRONICS
Twice

Loud & Clear: Knowles Corporation Celebrates 75 Years of Technology Leadership

Pioneer of audio and hearing health solutions leverages decades of technology expertise and looks ahead toward bright future of broad-market expansion. ITASCA, Ill., November 9, 2021 — Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones and speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors and RF products, is proud to celebrate 75 years of innovation and industry-firsts that have redefined the audio experience for generations. Knowles contributions have been integral to the evolution of hearing health solutions and the massive advancements in voice and audio.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Physical Smart Home Controllers

The majority of smart home solutions require users to log onto an app or utilize a voice assistant for them to function, so the 'Flic Twist' smart home controller is positioned as an alternative that will incorporate a physical experience back into the mix. The controller features a wireless design...
ELECTRONICS
TheConversationAU

I chose the electricity retailer offering the best deal for my home. That's not what I got

Households in most of Australia have been able to choose between electricity retailers for more than a decade. The main reason is to reduce their bills. But past research by the Victoria Energy Policy Centre (at Victoria University) has found only marginal benefits in switching retailers. Our study of more than 48,000 bills from Victorian households in 2018, for example, found households typically saved less than A$50 a year by switching energy providers. Has anything improved since then? A few weeks ago I decided to test the market for my own household supply. To guide my choice, I evaluated 357...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy