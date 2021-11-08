Parks Associates Releases Smart Home Research For Property Managers

Households in most of Australia have been able to choose between electricity retailers for more than a decade. The main reason is to reduce their bills. But past research by the Victoria Energy Policy Centre (at Victoria University) has found only marginal benefits in switching retailers. Our study of more than 48,000 bills from Victorian households in 2018, for example, found households typically saved less than A$50 a year by switching energy providers. Has anything improved since then? A few weeks ago I decided to test the market for my own household supply. To guide my choice, I evaluated 357...

RETAIL ・ 10 HOURS AGO