Parks Associates Releases Smart Home Research For Property Managers

Rockleigh, New Jersey – November 11, 2021 — Crestron Electronics, the global leader in home automation technology, today announces the expansion of their custom shade portfolio with the addition of Crestron® Battery-Powered Shades, offering homeowners an elegant shading solution that natively integrates with the Crestron Home™ platform for a simple yet sophisticated home shading experience that works wholly in concert with other smart home endpoints throughout the home. Crestron’s shading portfolio now includes wired, wireless, and battery-powered options giving homeowners the ability to have intelligent shading solutions integrated into almost any space, meaning dealers will never have to rely on multiple manufacturers to outfit a home, whether for a new build or a retrofit.
