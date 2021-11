In a season full of twists and turns, Miami has won two straight games against Top 20 teams after starting the season 2-4. The last two weeks have been massive for Manny Diaz, who was essentially going to be fired by Blake James if his team lost at home against then No. 18 NC State. His team has played their best football since James all but said that he would move on from the head coach last month.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO