NJ Gov. Murphy calls on Ciattarelli to concede 'mathematically impossible' race

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called on Republican challenge Jack Ciattarelli to concede the "mathematically impossible" race Monday.

Murphy, whose slim lead has grown to nearly 3%, said not conceding would be "incredibly dangerous" and disrespectful of American institutions.

He also said, however, that state Senate President Steve Sweeney shouldn't concede because, "We should have the respect to let that play out."

Gov. Phil Murphy vowed not to change, though he acknowledged more work needs to be done to reach moderate and GOP voters.

When pressed if that was a double standard, Murphy admitted, "I actually don't know the math on Steve's race, and I had the impression that there was a shot. There is no shot in our race. I think that's the difference."

Ciattarelli campaign officials said they should know "in the next 48 hours" whether they will seek a recount, which could cost "around $1 million, if not more."

Campaign legal counsel Mark Sheridan said the margin would likely have about 1% between the candidates, and he admitted that the odds are against Ciattarelli.

But if Murphy's lead narrows to 1%, it might "make sense" to seek the recount.

"The odds of them all going in favor of Jack and changing the outcome of this election based on the current timeline is unlikely, but that doesn't mean, it doesn't bring it close enough to warrant a recount," he said. "I'm not looking to be Rudy Giuliani standing in front of a mulch pile. My goal is to make sure we get an accurate count and we make a reasonable decision based on the law and the facts to decide whether or not we are going to recount this."

He added the campaign would have to request money to back the recount, and he reiterated the campaign's frustration with the timing of the Associated Press calling the race for Murphy.

"The AP called this race relatively early, but I also know the AP is calling around to the county boards of elections today asking about how many provisionals there are," he said. "Candidly, from my experience and my perspective, it's a little irresponsible to be calling races when you don't know how many ballots are outstanding."

Murphy leads by 65,445 votes, or 2.6%, with nearly all machine votes counted, according to an Associated Press tally.

"This was not a close race," Murphy campaign manager Mollie Binotto said. "It just seemed that way given the delayed reporting of votes on Tuesday night."

There are still ballots to be counted, and mail in votes can be received until 8 p.m. Monday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

Provisional ballots, which are used at the polling place on election, must also be counted -- though Murphy's campaign said mail in ballots are trending in his favor.

"Ciattarelli is mathematically eliminated, and he must accept the results and concede the race," a campaign statement read. "His continuing failure to do so is an assault on the integrity of our elections."

