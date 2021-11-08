CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosala shares her bachata playlist on Twitter

A bachata is an extremely contagious rhythm that with the passage over the years is anordna maintained between one on the favorite genres both of the public on common and on many public figures. Rosala is an example of that, since through the social network...

magneticmag.com

Weedsday Playlist: LOWD Shares 5 Songs For Your Next Smoke Sesh

Deep in the palatial backdrop of the Pacific Northwest, and perfectly nestled in the cross section of nature and urban culture lies craft cultivation LOWD. A cannabis brand headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company creates Smoke Like A Grower a/k/a SLAG jars, which contain intentionally selected buds that are stick trimmed straight into LOWD’s one-ounce, half-ounce, and quarter-ounce collectible, ultraviolet resistant glass, providing the optimal slow cure. Today’s cannabis market needs innovation and authenticity — a lack of cultural diversity, the abandonment of legacy growers, and alienation of its pioneers threaten the culture — but, it's alive. LOWD holds the flag, high, proud, and with unapologetic humility knowing that the best thing about being a cannabis grower is smoking like one.
PORTLAND, OR
nextmosh.com

Yanomamö share their playlist (Mastodon, Neurosis, Earth)

On August 27th, 2021, Australian metallers Yanomamö released a split effort with Northern Irish act Slomatics via Iommium Records, featuring two tracks: “Dig 2 Graves” and “Griefhound,” which, if you haven’t already, you can check out here. Today (and continuing with our new column), Yanomamö have kindly curated and shared...
MUSIC
newbeauty.com

NewBeauty Brain Trust Members Share Their Favorite Instagram Accounts and Playlists

This article first appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. It’s nearly impossible to picture what the world would look like without smartphones and social media, which have become a key source of inspiration for many of us. Here, some of our Brain Trust members share their favorite playlists and Instagram accounts that have kept them sane and centered during the past year and beyond.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The FADER

Ozuna shares new bachata single “Señor Juez” featuring Anthony Santos

Ozuna is one of the most globally successful artists in urbano, a subgenre from Latin America that fuses many different sounds, including bachata. For his new single “Señor Juez,” Ozuna pays tribute to bachata by enlisting one of its creators, Anthony Santos, for a duet that nods to the past while retaining some contemporary pop elements.
MUSIC
Prince Royce
Frank Reyes
Juan Luis Guerra
Sentinel

Bachata adds a new singer: Yarony Montero

The bachatero Yarony Montero, a member of the El Chaval de la Bachata musical band, promotes the song “Your forgetfulness.”. The bachatero Yarony Montero, member of the musical band El Chaval de la Bachata, presents his credentials in the world of music with the single Tu forgetful. Despite the fact...
MUSIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Malala announces her marriage on Twitter

Social activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage on Twitter. The Pakistani human rights campaigner married Asser Malik and posted images of her celebration on Twitter. Highlights. • Malala shares news about her marriage on Twitter. • The couple celebrated in a small....
INTERNET
Sentinel

Rosala puts The Weeknd on to sing bachata, they record the song “La fama”

Rosala put the The Weeknd to sing bachata. “Fame” has reunited these 2 celebrities of music in English with Spanish. They gave this Monday a taste of 37 seconds. “Obtain prepared for some heat” English), like begins this ‘teaser’ shared by them on social networks with on YouTube. This final...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

The Weeknd and Rosalía Reunite for Bachata-Esque 'La Fama' Song and Music Video

The Weeknd and Rosalía are back together for another collaboration!. The artists dropped the bachata-esque Spanish song, "La Fama," and its accompanying music video on Thursday night. The sizzling visual, which was teased earlier this week, features a cameo from Danny Trejo and shows Rosalía, 28, putting on a show in a sparkly silver dress as The Weeknd, 31, watches from the audience.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Ashes of Redemption share their playlist (Death, Carcass, Cult Leader)

Share the post "Ashes of Redemption share their playlist (Death, Carcass, Cult Leader)" Detroit, Michigan-based thrash/groove metal act Ashes of Redemption (spearheaded by Justin Buell) recently independently unleashed ‘W​.​I​.​B.’ (short for ‘Washed in Blood’), the band’s debut EP, which was recorded with multiple different session artists from all around the world. “W.I.B was written and produced by Justin Buell who also undertook guitar and bass tracking,” states a presser. “The theme of the music is forcing yourself to persevere through some of life’s darkest moments.” Listen here.
ROCK MUSIC
TechCrunch

Twitter acquires Threader, an app that compiles and shares threads

“We noticed the kind of amazing content shared by people on Twitter who worked around the 280 character limit to express longer thoughts, but they were hard to find and even more difficult to read. We felt a desire to highlight these great stories and knowledge shared on the platform,” Threader wrote in a blog post.
INTERNET
