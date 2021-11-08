CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Military patrol Baghdad after Iraqi PM escapes assassination attempt

By Cal Byrne
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilitary have been patrolling the streets of Baghdad after a “failed assassination attempt” on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as tensions...

www.independent.co.uk

AFP

Qatar FM calls for halt to normalization with Syria after UAE visit

Qatar's top diplomat voiced hope Friday for a halt to normalization with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates paid a visit to Damascus. "We hope that countries will be discouraged from taking further steps with the Syrian regime," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a joint news conference in Washington with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reiterated US concerns about rehabilitating Assad. "Qatar's position will remain as it is -- we don't see any serious steps by (the) Assad regime showing his commitment to repair the damage that he made for his own country and for his own people," Al-Thani said. "As long as he's not taking any serious step, we think that changing the position is not a viable option," he said.
AFP

Drought forces Iraqi farmers to leave their land

Iraqi wheat farmer Khamis Ahmad Abbas lost it all when his battle with drought forced him to abandon his land, pushing him into unemployment. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 447 families who were forced from their land in Nineveh by IS and then returned to it after the jihadists' defeat were forced to leave again between June and July this year because of the drought.
US News and World Report

Iraqi PM Safe After Drone Attack on Residence, Military Says

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt. The attack, which security sources said injured several members of Kadhimi's personal protection detail, came...
Fox News

Iraqi PM survives assassination attempt, ramping up tensions

Troops deployed around Baghdad on Sunday following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister. The attack significantly ramped up tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Seven of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s security guards...
Business Insider

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survives assassination attempt amid rising tensions in Baghdad

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was returning to his Baghdad residence when a drone targeted the location. The drone, which was equipped with explosives, caused minor damage and injured several guards. Protests have erupted in Baghdad following disputes over October 10 general election results. As Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi returned to his...
MSNBC

Iraqi Prime Minister targeted in drone assassination attempt

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. If You Have Foot Neuropathy Pain, Try This Immediately (Watch) Always Put a Plastic Bottle on Your Tires when Parked, Here's Why. Golfers Over 55 Drive 300+ Yards Using This Secret (Watch) Ultimate Pet Nutrition /. SPONSORED. Does Your Cat Throw...
The Independent

In long-awaited move, Kuwait's emir pardons dissidents

Kuwait s emir issued a long-awaited amnesty decree, pardoning and reducing the sentences of nearly three dozen Kuwaiti dissidents in a move aimed at defusing a major government standoff. The royal decree, published late Saturday in Kuwait's official gazette, said Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah had cut the sentences of 11 politicians who had landed in prison for storming the country's parliament amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, as well as pardoning and softening the sentences of 24 others.As pro-democracy protests swept the region in 2011, scores of prominent Kuwaiti opposition figures and lawmakers forced their way...
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
The Independent

Polish government films armed Belarusian troops at border

The Polish Ministry of National Defense films Belarusian forces at the border between the two countries. In the clip, armed soldiers line the razor wire fence. "More and more armed functionaries of the Belarusian services are arriving in the Kuźnica region," the Ministry of National Defense said. Thousands of migrants...
The Independent

Husband of woman detained in Iran ends 21-day hunger strike

The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained for more than five years in Iran said Saturday that he is ending his hunger strike outside Britain's Foreign Office after 21 days.Richard Ratcliffe has been sleeping in a tent outside the Foreign Office’s main entrance in an effort to pressure the British government to secure the release of his wife and other detained British-Iranian nationals. He began his demonstration last month after his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe lost her latest appeal in Iran. “We probably hoped we’d get a breakthrough doing this. We haven’t yet,” Ratcliffe said. "“I...
The Guardian

Reclusive Taliban supreme leader makes rare public appearance

The Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, has made a rare public appearance in the southern city of Kandahar, Taliban officials announced on Sunday, contradicting widespread rumours of his death. Akhundzada, known as the leader of the faithful or Amir ul Momineen, had not been seen in public since the Taliban’s...
Reuters

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
The Independent

Protests planned as Sudan military tightens grip after coup

Sudan’s pro-democracy alliance called for mass protests Saturday against the military’s takeover as the generals tighten their grip amid an outcry by the U.S. and other Western governments.The protests come two days after coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan reappointed himself head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan's interim governing body.Thursday’s move angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the U.S. and other countries that have urged the generals to reverse their coup.The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets...
The Independent

Government-allied forces leave Yemeni city, rebels re-enter

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government have withdrawn from the strategic port city of Hodeida, allowing the rebels to retake their positions, Yemeni officials and the U.N. said.The Joint Forces, backed by the United Arab Emirates said late Friday they redeployed troops from Hodeida because there was no need to stay in the city amid a U.N.-brokered cease-fire deal.They criticized the government for not allowing them to retake control of the city from the Houthi rebels. The Joint Forces say the rebels repeatedly violated the 2018 deal that ended their offensive against Hodeida.A U.N. mission observing the...
