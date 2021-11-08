CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football before Penn State

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHN0p_0cqMNKBg00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Michigan football has a big game forthcoming, Jim Harbaugh tends to revert from being relatively open to a man of few words. For the most part, but not entirely, that was the case on Monday with the Wolverines preparing to travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State this Saturday.

Unlike the previous two trips, the game is a noon kick, but Harbaugh still spoke about why the environment is still raucous, as well as what he expects to see from the Nittany Lions. He also addressed injury concerns as well as the officiating calls made two weeks ago in the Michigan State game.

Here is everything he had to say on Monday in his weekly press conference.

List

What has he seen out of Penn State on tape

“Yeah, a lot of good things. Quarterback is very good, very good running back — Cain. Jahan Dotson, receivers, tight ends. Very good offensive line. Defensively, outstanding secondary, really good linebackers, good up front. Good, solid, strong team all around.”

Injury update on Blake Corum and Erick All

“No, I don’t have any updates on injuries at this time. It’s a matter of team getting, working every day, grinding every day. You’re prepping, you’re trying to have good days, trying to have good days. Good meetings, good practice and then go play the game.”

Has Cade McNamara exceeded his expectations as a first-year starter?

“He’s playing really well. I think each week he’s showing really good play. I would say the term expectation, ‘exceeded expectation’ — with all players, they have the license and the ability to take that as high as they can.”

On Dotson and Cornelius Johnson each putting up big numbers last week

“Yeah, there’s some really good players that are receivers, really good players that are quarterbacks. Really good explosive offenses in the Big Ten.”

Against Indiana, when he called timeout on the fourth-and-short, were they going to go for it?

“Yeah, we were trying to take some time off the clock — oh, you’re talking about the short-yardage play? Yeah, yeah — that was a play we called that was dependent on the look. We really didn’t get the look that we wanted to to run the play. But then as the play was developing, we thought we could still run it against the look they had and it just looked to me like I wasn’t sure that everybody was on the same page. So that’s why I called the timeout.”

How has Mazi Smith improved this year?

“To me, when I look at it, just his physicality, his knock-back. His ability to unload his hips out of his stance. That strength is the other — he’s very, very strong. And consistently strong throughout the game and his conditioning and his strength. How he’s developed as a football player. Just really pleased, I know he is, with how he’s developed as a football player.”

Were there any pass rushers when he was a player who were great at creating fumbles? And why is Ojabo good at it?

“I think the ones that are really good at that, they train themselves to be. Guys with long arms, got length, got wingspan, got athletic ability and balance. There’s so many things that are key. It’s coached and he’s trained to do it and he’s got a lot of the athletic gifts to really get that done.”

How much value does he put on banged up QBs playing through pain?

“Value? It’s a quality. It’s something that took a lot of pride in as — a lot of football players take a lot of pride in that.

“Pain threshold — that was the word I was looking for! Looking for that word, you know? Some have it, some have a very high pain threshold. It’s a very good quality. I know a real football player prides himself on it.”

Does he remember any of his teammates being particularly good?

“Yeah! I remember a lot of it! I remember every bit of it. I just — it’s just not something I enjoy doing, standing up and pontificating on stuff I did before, or we did before, or anything. Just kind of here in the now, in the present, you know? Getting ready for, excited about this football fight that’s coming up. Doing everything we can to — as a coach, prepare players. Get to where they can have a good day. Trying to have good days. Good meetings, good practices. And then another good day after that, try for another one after that, and then go play the game.”

How does he prepare for the week with a depleted RB room and is Tavierre Dunlap become the next man up?

“Yeah, Tavi Dunlap, Leon Franklin, Danny Hughes, Isaiah Gash. There’s really good, quality players there. Those guys that have been preparing, they’ve been working all season, and comes their opportunity.”

What makes Happy Valley a difficult place to play?

“Yeah, that’s a good question. It’s a great venue. Why? They’ve got a great fan base that’s really into it. That’s like a lot of football environments across the country, it’s really good. I’d say don’t fight against it, you go with it. Enjoy that stage, enjoy that opportunity. Personally, I like to pretend they’re cheering for me when I was a player! I think I see our players taking that same mindset. Their music is our music. People that love football — can’t fault them for that! Just kind of go with it.

“When it’s all said and done, there’s only 11 players on each side that are out there on the field that can affect the game and the officials. Those are the only people that are out there on the field that play-after-play can affect the down.”

What did they save?

“It’s just the word ‘save,’ it doesn’t resonate with me. Those will tell you the season is a marathon, it’s not a sprint. It’s a sprint. It’s not a marathon, it’s a sprint. The marathon approach doesn’t work, in my opinion.

“So yeah, it’s just the save word — we’re doing everything we can every game to win that game.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit defends Jim Harbaugh, in-game Michigan decisions

Jim Harbaugh has been the subject of the brunt of rage regarding Michigan’s loss to Michigan State. After losing another big game as the Wolverines head coach, his decisions have come into question. Moreover, one decision that’s been debated was Harbaugh deciding to switch quarterbacks for a play here and...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh offers updates on Michigan's bevy of injured players

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Shortly after the Michigan football team closed out its 29-7 win over Indiana Saturday night, many fans' attention quickly turned to the Wolverines' bevy of injured players. During Michigan's win, running back Blake Corum, wide receiver Andrel Anthony, wide receiver A.J. Henning and defensive back Gemon...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Hughes
The Ann Arbor News

Jim Harbaugh challenges Michigan to ‘stick together’ after loss to MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Players described a somber locker room at Spartan Stadium in the wake of Michigan’s 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday. The loss not only hurts on a personal level, marking two years in a row the Wolverines have now lost to their in-state rival, but will do serious damage to a potential College Football Playoff bid moving forward. Michigan is no longer unbeaten (7-1) and is expected to drop in the rankings when they come out later today.
MICHIGAN STATE
Scarlet Nation

Everything Jim Harbaugh said during his pre-Indiana press conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is serious about his football program picking up the pieces after its heartbreaking loss to Michigan State on Saturday. The most important thing for the Wolverines, though, is avoiding one loss snowballing into two with so much still left at stake.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#Football Players#American Football#Penn State#Wolverines#The Nittany Lions
Scarlet Nation

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan's win over Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan was able to bounce back after the loss to Michigan State with a fairly easy 29-7 victory over Indiana on Saturday. After the game, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media to discuss the Wolverines' victory over the Hoosiers. For everything Harbaugh had...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Everything Jim Harbaugh told the media pre-Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday to recap the Wolverines' victory over Indiana on Saturday and look ahead to a road contest against Penn State. For everything Harbaugh had to say, check out the full transcript below. On Penn State. A...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says Big Ten acknowledged errors in loss to Michigan State

"As we all expected, and as we all saw, mistakes were made," Harbaugh said. "That was the response [from the conference]. Yeah, they made a mistake." The spirited coach was visibly unhappy on the sidelines with multiple calls during that game, including an overturned call that would have resulted in Michigan recovering a fumble for a touchdown. Harbaugh chose to not address the calls in his post-game presser that day and didn't elaborate further when asked about it on Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Free Press

Slew of injuries for Michigan football creates added challenge against Penn State

Earlier this season, Michigan football traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, and left Camp Randall Stadium with a road win over the Badgers for the first time since 2001. This week, the Wolverines travel to State College, Pennsylvania, in search of their second win in Beaver Stadium since 2006 as the story line of upending recent rivalry trends continues.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy