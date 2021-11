It’s time for would-be managers to take their seat in the digital dugout. Football Manager 2022 is out now across all platforms. Football Manager 2022 is available on PC and Mac via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store. Those who have been enjoying the FM22 Early Access Beta can simply quit and restart the relevant launcher and the game will update to the full release build. All single-player progress made in the Beta will automatically carry forward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO