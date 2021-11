Canelo Alvarez has highlighted the technical deficiencies that he believes cost Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury.WBC champ Fury knocked out the American challenger in a blockbuster clash in Las Vegas last month.And Canelo, who fights Caleb Plant in a super middleweight unification clash on Saturday night, believes shortcomings in Wilder’s style were to blame for the result.“Great fight, great fight,” he told the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. “I think Wilder needs more condition, more moves. He doesn’t know how to move the head.“It is difficult when you don’t have that condition and you don’t know how to move. That is...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO