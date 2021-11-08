Ral Di Blasio will perform this Friday at the National Theater

Yearning for more baseball? This triple play will lead to a home run. Taylor Red is comprised of identical triplet sisters who are vocalists and multi-instrumentalists. Nika, Natalie, and Nicole draw their songwriting influences from Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, The Eagles, Shania Twain, The Chicks, and Tom Petty among others. Playing guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, they’ve harmonized their way through over 1000 live shows across America and Canada. They’ve been featured in People Magazine and Variety Magazine and will soon be featured on stage in Mount Vernon. Join us at the Memorial Theater at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, November 16! Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at https://mvac-internet.choicecrm.net/…/templates/MVAC/…

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO