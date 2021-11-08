CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Ral Di Blasio will perform this Friday at the National Theater

By ksuadmin
Sentinel
 7 days ago

Corazn Dominicano is the name of the concert to be presented next Friday 12 in November in the Primary Room of the National Theater where Ral Di Blasio, El Piano de amrica,...

ksusentinel.com

hometownsource.com

Zephyr Theater actors perform ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Anticipation bubbled in the room, as the cast of the Zephyr Theater‘s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ got ready for their performance. Hair up, makeup on, mics checked, props set, everyone in costume. Hushed mumbles of lines echo as there was a controlled, yet chaotic atmosphere in the space. “Places!” the director called. It was time. The first person stepped on stage… and the performance started.
STILLWATER, MN
Evening Star

Prairie Heights Theatre to perform 'Matilda Jr. The Musical' Friday

BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights middle and high school theater students will take the stage in the school’s auditorium Friday for the opening night of their combined performance of Roald Dahl’s Matilda Jr. The Musical. In full dress rehearsal mode this week, the cast and crew of more than 60...
THEATER & DANCE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Taylor Red to Perform at the Memorial Theater

Yearning for more baseball? This triple play will lead to a home run. Taylor Red is comprised of identical triplet sisters who are vocalists and multi-instrumentalists. Nika, Natalie, and Nicole draw their songwriting influences from Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, The Eagles, Shania Twain, The Chicks, and Tom Petty among others. Playing guitar, fiddle, banjo, and mandolin, they’ve harmonized their way through over 1000 live shows across America and Canada. They’ve been featured in People Magazine and Variety Magazine and will soon be featured on stage in Mount Vernon. Join us at the Memorial Theater at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, November 16! Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at https://mvac-internet.choicecrm.net/…/templates/MVAC/…
MOUNT VERNON, OH
The Daily Collegian

Behrend theater troupe energized by return to in-person performances

After a two-year intermission – a COVID pause for social distancing – the lights are back on at Penn State Behrend’s Studio Theatre, which will host a sold-out production of “Bright Star,” beginning Nov. 4. Written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love...
THEATER & DANCE
Petoskey News-Review

Crooked Tree Arts Center to host jazz quintet performance Friday

PETOSKEY — Jazz will fill the air of a downtown Petoskey venue as a Detroit-area quintet performs standards from the likes of Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, and Frank Sinatra. The Crooked Tree Arts Center will be hosting Paul Keller and his AT SUNDOWN Quintet this Friday as part of its...
PETOSKEY, MI
yadkinripple.com

Scythian to perform at Willingham Theater

The Yadkin Arts Council brings the Celtic/Traditional Eastern European/Appalachian rock band Scythian back to the Willingham Theater for two shows. The concerts will take place on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. as well as 7:30 p.m. in the Willingham Theater, located inside of the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 East Main Street.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Daily Star

'National treasure' to perform in area

EARLVILLE — Grammy winner and Emmy-nominated Eileen Ivers will perform with her band, Universal Roots, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville. According to a media release Ivers continues to push fiddling tradition boundaries from a folk music staple to...
EARLVILLE, NY
Palm Beach Daily News

The Dish: Motown tribute band to perform Friday at Bice in Palm Beach

The “Motown sound,” the famed 1960s and early ‘70s style of American music born in Detroit, is returning once again to Bice. On Friday, the Essence of Motown, a tribute band led by vocalist and Detroit native Larry Johnson, will perform from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Italian restaurant, 313 Worth Ave.
PALM BEACH, FL
Hartford Business

National productions put Goodspeed Musicals in spotlight as theater industry returns to business

Two high-profile national entertainment events in December will put a spotlight on, and potentially give a financial bump to Goodspeed Musicals. On Dec. 2, NBC will present “Annie Live!,” a televised musical production of “Annie,” which originated at the Goodspeed Opera House in 1976, before moving onto Broadway the following year where it became a box-office sensation, spinning off tours, films and television specials.
THEATER & DANCE
Athens Daily Review

Hornet Theater Department to perform Rock of Ages

Rock out to classic '80s hits along with the Hornet Theater Department at 7 p.m. Nov. 4, 6, 11, 12 and 13 with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7. This production is the result of countless hours of hard work and will have you putting on your bangle bracelets and teasing your hair.
ATHENS, TX
SFGate

Rock out with Ween at the Fox Theater Oakland this Friday

Art rock band Ween will perform Friday Nov. 5 at the Fox Theater Oakland. Tickets start at $50. Every great band has an origin story, but not many bands began under the influence of heavy drugs and a supposed visit from a twisted messenger of the netherworld named “Boognish.”. Enter...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC 29 News

United Nations Comedy Tour celebrates a decade at The Paramount Theater

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A national comedy tour is coming to Charlottesville for its 10th year. The United Nations Comedy tour will be back at The Paramount Saturday, November 6, after a decade of bringing laughs. The show features four comedians, all with distinctly different humor styles, and varying cultural backgrounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 17 Theater & Arts Performances in Houston: November 2021

Catch virtual and live performances all month long with our roundup of theater and performing arts productions happening online and in-person in November 2021. Theater, opera and the performing arts are back in full swing this month, with so many of the city’s arts institutions back up and running with exciting productions that are not to be missed if you’ve been missing the stage.
HOUSTON, TX
ehgazette.com

EH Summer Youth Festival welcomes musical theater back with special fundraising Grange Hall performances Nov 13 & 14

East Hartford Summer Youth Festival Announces an Upcoming Production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event” celebrating local performances in-person and livestream November 13 and 14. A fantastic selection of songs are planned in this brand new music revue from best-loved Broadway shows such as Rent, Les...
THEATER & DANCE
dailybruin.com

UCLA theater returns to in-person performance with eclectic mix of one-act plays

Three undergraduate students are taking one-act plays in entirely new directions. From Thursday to Saturday, the UCLA theater department will be presenting three student-directed and produced one-act plays at Macgowan Hall. Undergraduate students Kristy Maanavi, Jake Goldfarb and Wanye’ Yoakum will each present a self-directed one-act play, ranging from musical to drama. The performances are the culmination of the Directing Continuum, a program available to upperclassmen in the theater department, said fourth-year theater student Maanavi.
LOS ANGELES, CA

