Call me crazy, but as soon as the clock strikes midnight on October 31st - and all the Halloween sweets have been devoured - I instantly switch from Winnie the Witch to Buddy the Elf. I go from pumpkin spiced lattes to hot chocolates with all the trimmings, and from butternut squash soup to baked Camembert with cranberry sauce in a flash. “How early is too early to put the Christmas decorations up?” is the question I ask myself, and whether or not I can get away with playing Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas on full blast in the office just yet.

