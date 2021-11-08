CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-08-21 What's On Your Mind Hour 1

Cover picture for the article33:44 - John Hinderaker - Center of...

PODCAST: Laser Stories (11/08/21)

Weird news stories from around the world… with a healthy dose of lasers added in. Does it make sense? No not really, but it doesn’t HAVE TO… it’s “Laser Stories”!
Say what’s on your mind, effectively

It’s no secret that communication is vital to almost every aspect of our lives. Everyone has heard the idea that “communication is key” at some point; it’s drilled into our brains from a very young age. I know my required health classes in both middle school and high school had units on fostering healthy relationships that inevitably included lessons on effective communication. Every self-help book on the shelf has a chapter about expressing yourself effectively on both a personal and professional level. If that’s not enough evidence pointing toward the significance of communication, you can quite literally major in it at most universities. Thus, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone willing to argue that communication isn’t important.
