Diseases & Treatments

What to Know About Biologic Medicines for Severe Asthma

By Dotdash Creative
verywellhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis educational article was written by Amgen in partnership with the Allergy & Asthma Network, an organization that helps people affected by asthma, allergies and related conditions through outreach, education, advocacy and research. When most people think of asthma, they imagine someone using a rescue inhaler when they feel...

www.verywellhealth.com

Medical News Today

What to know about gout in the hands

Gout is a type of arthritis resulting from an excess of uric acid in the body. The buildup of uric acid causes the formation of crystals, or tophi, in and around the joints, causing pain and swelling. Gout can affect any joint in the body. Although it occurs most commonly in the big toe, it can also affect the hands and fingers.
Medical News Today

What to know about multiple sclerosis and anesthesia

Although some people may worry that anesthesia could worsen their multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms or bring on a relapse, there is no evidence to suggest that this is true. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), the risks of surgery and anesthesia are the same for people with MS and people without MS. However, other aspects of surgery, such as the recovery process, may be more challenging for those with symptoms such as muscle weakness.
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Initiate Biologic Therapy Sooner in Uncontrolled Severe Asthma?

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, being held virtually from November 4 to 8, 2021. The team at Pulmonology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in the field. Check back for more from the ACAAI 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Medical News Today

What to know about hepatitis C and liver transplants

Hepatitis C-related complications are a leading cause of liver transplants in the United States. A liver transplant is a life-saving surgery where a surgeon removes a diseased liver and replaces it with a healthy liver from a living or deceased donor. Hepatitis C (HCV) is a virus that causes inflammation...
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Lebrikizumab May Improve Lung Function in Severe Eosinophilic Asthma

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, being held virtually from November 4 to 8, 2021. The team at Pulmonology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in the field. Check back for more from the ACAAI 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting.
pulmonologyadvisor.com

CHRONICLE Trial Identifies Exacerbation Triggers of Severe Asthma

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, being held virtually from November 4 to 8, 2021. The team at Pulmonology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in the field. Check back for more from the ACAAI 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Medical News Today

What to know about retinal disorders

The retina is the innermost layer of the eye, and it features many light-sensitive photoreceptor cells. These cells detect light and convert it into electrical signals, which travel through the optic nerve to the brain, resulting in sight. Retinal disorders affect the retina and typically result in visual problems. The...
Medical News Today

What are common triggers for asthma?

People with asthma may have triggers that cause their condition to flare. Common triggers include dust mites, air quality, tobacco smoke, mold spores, pet dander, and strong smells. Asthma is a condition that causes a person’s airways to become swollen. This leads to the airways narrowing, making it difficult to...
Medical News Today

What to know about Parkinson's hallucinations

Parkinson’s disease most commonly causes tremors, stiffness, and difficulties moving, but the condition can also cause hallucinations. Hallucinations affect the senses and can result in people seeing, hearing, feeling, smelling, and tasting things that are not real. Up to 40% of people with Parkinson’s disease experience hallucinations or delusions, and...
Medical News Today

What to know about DRESS syndrome

Drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms, or DRESS syndrome, is a severe hypersensitivity reaction to certain medications. Characteristic symptoms of the condition include skin eruption, fever, hematologic abnormalities, and multi-organ involvement. Health experts consider this rare adverse drug allergy to be potentially life threatening. It occurs due to the...
Medical News Today

What to know about NSCLC and COVID-19

People with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) may have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Guidelines advise people with NSCLC to follow the same protocols as others to protect themselves from the virus while maintaining their treatment schedule and getting the vaccine when their doctor advises. If a...
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About Applying for COPD Disability

COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a condition that affects the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe. It can develop slowly and worsen over time. If you have COPD and your symptoms have progressed, could be fatal, or will cause you to miss work for more than 12 months, you may qualify for disability benefits.
verywellhealth.com

Why Does Asthma Get Worse When You're Sick?

Asthma is a chronic illness that affects the lungs and makes it harder to breathe. It can be brought on by various triggers in the environment like pollen, dust, and mold. Asthma-related symptoms can become worse when you're sick with a virus, such as those that cause the common cold or the flu. This is known as viral-induced asthma.
BabyCenter Blog

What to know about the flu in pregnancy

Is it safe to take antiviral medicines like Tamiflu during pregnancy?. What are some other ways I can lower my risk of getting the flu in pregnancy?. During pregnancy, your body naturally reduces its ability to protect you from illness, so that your immune system won't reject your baby. Your heart and lungs are also working harder to supply blood and oxygen to both of you. What's more, your lungs have to function in a smaller space due to pressure from your growing baby. All of this puts stress on your body, making you more vulnerable to illness in general – and that includes the flu.
ajmc.com

Research Into Plasma Proteins Yields Potential Biomarkers for Asthma Severity

The analysis showed biomarkers that persisted despite the presence or absence of type-2 inflammation. An international team of researchers has identified plasma proteins that appear to be biomarkers for asthma disease severity, independent of type-2 inflammation. The report offers the potential to better understand the disease, as well as possible...
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
