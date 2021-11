For years, most of the world's most exclusive automakers were happy to get by with comparatively few sales each year when measured up against mainstream brands. One look at the price of a new Bentley Continental GT tells you why. But SUVs have seen automakers like Bentley and Porsche shatter their previous sales records. The Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne are each the top sellers for their respective brands and have been for some time. Over at Aston Martin, a strikingly similar scenario is unfolding. The DBX SUV isn't just the most popular Aston Martin, but it now makes up over 50% of the brand's total sales.

