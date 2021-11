Viasat Inc., a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services, have announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Viasat will acquire Inmarsat in a transaction valued at $7.3 billion, comprised of $850.0 million in cash, approximately 46.36 million shares of Viasat common stock valued at $3.1 billion based on the closing price on Friday, November 5, 2021, and the assumption of $3.4 billion of net debt.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO