CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

RUSH’s ALEX LIFESON To Perform At ‘Andy Kim Christmas’ Show In Toronto

wesb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson is among the guest musicians who will perform at the 17th annual Andy Kim Christmas, set to take place on December 8 at the Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Andy Kim Christmas has been gathering friends and fans together to celebrate the spirit...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Rush’s Alex Lifeson Releases New Song, Offers Envy of None Update

Rush’s Alex Lifeson has released a new instrumental song, “Cherry Lopez Lullaby,” and updated fans about the progress of his upcoming album with Envy of None. The three-minute track features Lifeson blending textured electric guitar drones and scrappy acoustic plucking, laid out over a laid-back drum groove. Wordless vocals occasionally drift through the trippy swirl.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Quick Takes: The Grateful Dead, Van Morrison, Alex Lifeson, The Fixx

The Grateful Dead have scored their highest charting album in nearly 35 years. The band's latest archival set, Dave’s Picks, Vol. 40: Deer Creek Music Center, Noblesville, IN 7/18/90 & 7/19/90, debuted at Number 13 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The live collection, which has sold “nearly 23,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S.,” marks the Dead's best chart performance since its 1987 comeback album, In The Dark, which featured the iconic latter-day hit, “Touch Of Grey,” which helped push the album to Number Six. (Billboard)
MUSIC
goshen.edu

King’s Singers present Christmas performance at Goshen College on Dec. 14

Performing Arts Series: Christmas with the King’s Singers: Finding Harmony. Date and Time: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m. Location: Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall. Tickets: $50, $45 or $35 available online at goshen.edu/tickets or at the Box Office (boxoffice@goshen.edu, 574.535.7566). British a cappella ensemble the King’s Singers...
GOSHEN, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lifeson
Person
Theo Tams
Person
Andy Kim
Person
Jake Clemons
Person
Ron Sexsmith
Person
Tyler Shaw
thedowneypatriot.com

Filharmonic performing Christmas show in Cerritos

CERRITOS — The critically-acclaimed Filharmonic a cappella group brings holiday cheer to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Friday, Dec. 10. at 8 pm. Ticket prices start at $20. What started as friendly chance encounters at singing competitions in college eventually solidified into a harmonious group as...
CERRITOS, CA
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Rush#Canadian#Camh Gifts#Live Nation Canada#Sheepdogs
Showbiz411

“Band of Gold” Singer Freda Payne Drops a Hot Memoir and Reveals a Secret Affair with a US Senator

You would have to guess that singer of “Band of Gold,” one of the great pop singles of all time, had a good romantic secret. After all, the story sung in “Band of Gold” is almost more debated than the one in Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Is the bride turning down her groom on their wedding night, or is he impotent or gay? Or all of the above!
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wvli927.com

Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
MUSIC
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
Popculture

The Go-Go's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
MUSIC
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy