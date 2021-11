Metallica just headlined the Welcome To Rockville in Daytona, Florida performing the first of two nights this weekend. Playing a collection of hits, deep cuts, and more, the band brought their customary huge spectacle of a show to the fans! This weekend’s shows follow their appearances at Louder Than Life, and Aftershock; all produced by Danny Wimmer Presents. Watch fan filmed clips of the band performing at Welcome To Rockville now!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO