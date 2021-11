One of the leading causes of death on a global scale, cancer has claimed countless lives in the past and will keep on doing so. In 2018, 18.1 million new cases and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths were reported worldwide. Scientists estimate that by 2040, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 29.5 million and the number of cancer-related deaths to 16.4 million. That means a lot of pain and suffering for both the cancer patients and their families and loved ones.

