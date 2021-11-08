CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Growers With Wheat In A “Good Position”

pnwag.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have wheat to sell, then for you are sitting in a good position. USDA Outlook Board Chairman Mark Jekanowski said futures prices, of course, for wheat, certainly remarkable. “Across all the classes, soft red...

www.pnwag.net

pnwag.net

Thurlby: Growers Will Be Back With Great Fruit After Challenging 2021

When looking back on 2021, one of the most discussed topics was the record heat the Pacific Northwest saw in late June. The area saw temperatures well into the 110’s, but making matters worse for the cherry industry was the fact the heat came during the heart of harvest. B.J. Thurlby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers, said growers across the PNW are already looking ahead to making 2022 a great harvest.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Growers eye regionally adapted seeds

Growers gathered at a Minnesota farm in early September to share techniques and tips for growing organic seed specially adapted to the Midwest’s climate. Short summers make quick-bearing varieties of vegetables desirable. Moist, moderate weather means disease resistance as a trait is highly favored. The complex organic seed market also means fluctuations in the availability of organic seed.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

What Happened to Spring Wheat Basis?

After spring wheat rang in the new-crop year starting on Sep. 1, 2021, the futures have been on a steady climb, making contract highs on their way higher. Since that day and through the close on Nov. 5, December Minneapolis spring wheat futures have gained $1.10 3/4. That hefty gain is even after the futures dropped 43 cents during the week ended Nov. 5.
AGRICULTURE
NPR

The Wheat Whisperer

In the 1950s, U.S. wheat farmers had a surplus they needed to offload. Their search for a solution landed American wheat in a region whose diet was centered on an entirely different grain—rice. On today's episode of Planet Money, we tell the story of how America's amber waves washed over...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Evergreen

Changing wheats is not ‘impastable’

A WSU doctoral student conducted a study to test which type of wheat locals prefer for their pasta: soft durum wheat or hard durum wheat. Traditionally, hard durum wheat is used to make pasta, but a new type of soft durum wheat was created over two decades ago by WSU researchers through cross-breeding. Craig Morris, the researcher who created soft durum wheat, died Oct. 25.
PULLMAN, WA
southeastagnet.com

Combatting Heating Fuel Concerns for Poultry Growers

Propane and natural gas are the primary heating fuels used by commercial poultry growers across Alabama and the southeastern broiler belt. Heating fuel is often a significant portion of the farm’s variable expenses, and we’ve been hearing reports about the expectations of higher prices this winter. So, the Alabama Cooperative...
AGRICULTURE
FXStreet.com

Wheat vs Canadian dollar: Is the growth of WHEAT/CAD quotes possible?

Wheat vs Canadian dollar technical analysis summary. On the daily timeframe, WHEAT/CAD: D1 is in a long-term uptrend. The price crossed the resistance line, the upper border of the triangle. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if WHEAT/CAD rises above the last daily high and high since March 2008: 1000. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal, the lower Bollinger line and the 200-day moving average line: 875. After opening a pending order, move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (875) without activating the order (1000), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
AGRICULTURE
FOX2548 & WIProud

Spring Wheat Reaches $10 a Bushel

I’m Lauren Moss with today’s AgDay Minute. That next pizza or bag of bagels may soon cost you more. That’s after a key spring wheat contract on the commodity markets touched 10-dollars a bushel on Friday. It’s the first time it’s been that high since 2012. It follows a growing season that saw extreme drought […]
AGRICULTURE
keranews.org

Texas Pecan Growers report good crop just in time for the holidays

The Texas Pecan Growers Association reports the state's pecan crop is looking good this harvest time. Texas Public Radio visited the Comal Pecan Farm, south of New Braunfels, as grower Mark Friesenhahn was winding down his harvest. Friesenhahn is a 5th generation German descendent whose family matriarch was part of...
TEXAS STATE
The Robesonian

When weeds poison the wheat

Last week we looked at one of Jesus’ parables, the parable of the self-growing seed. This week we look at another of Jesus’ parables, the Parable of the Wheat and the Weeds. These are not just any weeds however. If we were to study the Greek we would see that...
AGRICULTURE
wcgazette.com

Crop report shows decline in wheat

PORTLAND – Drought and hot weather conditions took their toll on Washington State wheat harvests, reducing the amount by 2.1 million metric tons. The U.S. Wheat Associates (UWA) released their crop quality report and listed the changes in harvest production. "This year has once again provided its share of uncertainty...
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

Supply Chain Holes Will Take Time to Fill

Supply chain issues are challenging the agricultural sector, and farmers and ranchers hoping for quick solutions may be out of luck. A recent House Ag Committee hearing focused on transportation problems that are slowing the export of goods and commodities across the U.S. and the world. Gregg Doud, a former...
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

Is There Still Time to Plant Wheat?

In last week’s USDA Crop Progress report, Indiana wheat was 75% planted, behind the 5-year average pace of 84%. As we get deeper into November, is there still time to plant wheat?. “Yes, asterisk, asterisk,” says East Central Indiana Pioneer Agronomist Eric Miller. “I think that if you could cash...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

NASS: NW Potato Production Slipped This Year While Sugarbeets Report Growth

Potato production across the Pacific Northwest is down this year. According to NASS, potato production in Idaho is forecast at 132 million cwt., down 2% from last year. Harvested area, at 314,500 acres, is up 15,000 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 420 cwt. per acre, down 30 cwt. from 2020. Production in Oregon is forecast at 25.5 million cwt., down 5% year over year. Harvested area, at 44,800 acres, is down 200 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 570 cwt. per acre, down 30 cwt. from 2020. Meanwhile potato production in Washington is forecast at 93.3 million cwt., down 6% from 2020 numbers. Harvested area, at 159,500 acres, is up 5,000 acres from 2020. Yield is expected to be 585 cwt. per acre down 60 cwt. per acre from the previous year.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

OGS presentation set for Vic Smith as Grower of the Year

OGS presentation set for Vic Smith as Grower of the Year. The Organic Grower Summit, presented by Western Growers and the Organic Produce Network will honor long-time organic grower Vic Smith as the recipient of the fourth annual Organic Grower Summit’s Grower of the Year. Smith, CEO of JV Smith...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Minneapolis Remains Focus of Wheat World

December Minneapolis Wheat: The star performer of the ag complex this fall has undoubtedly been Minneapolis wheat. Since the lows on Sept. 10 to the highs on Nov. 2, the December contract has rallied 26.1%. Last week, however, the contract suffered three consecutive days of selling -- the first three-day losing streak since early September. Many now are wondering what phase of trade spring wheat futures are in. For starters, it is important to point out the 65-cent losses the previous three sessions have not even really entered correction territory. This market has been devoid of correction or consolidation since breaking out in early October. To that end, the current setback has not even reached the 38.2% retracement of the $8.61 to $10.86 rally which hits at $10.00 1/2. We would expect prices to turn much more sideways between spot levels, the 20-day moving average at $10.04 and the $10.00 mark, which is psychological support. The size of the managed fund long still makes us wary that the selling thrust in this market is not over, something which should be confirmed early in the week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

