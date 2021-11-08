Growers With Wheat In A “Good Position”

Wheat vs Canadian dollar technical analysis summary. On the daily timeframe, WHEAT/CAD: D1 is in a long-term uptrend. The price crossed the resistance line, the upper border of the triangle. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if WHEAT/CAD rises above the last daily high and high since March 2008: 1000. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal, the lower Bollinger line and the 200-day moving average line: 875. After opening a pending order, move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (875) without activating the order (1000), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO