Agriculture

How Does Farm Management Impact Soil Health?

pnwag.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll farmers these days are interested in improving soil health, but not everyone may know exactly what that means or takes. Dr. Brian Gardener, Ag Spectrum Technical Director, said it’s important to know the basics of soil health and how farm management decisions can impact your soil and your...

www.pnwag.net

Fremont Tribune

Watch Now: Indoors with no soil is the future of farming

As the world population continues to grow, it’s predicted global food production will need to increase by 70% in the next 30 years. But with ever-decreasing farmland, where can we grow the food we desperately need? David Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder of vertical farming company AeroFarms, believes indoors. With no sunlight or soil, his company is able to grow 550 different types of leafy greens in just 1% of the space a traditional farm would require. But not everyone is excited by this farming revolution. For George Davis, founder of Porter Creek Vineyards in Sonoma County, this new method is troublesome. Source by: Stringr.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Soil bacterial community as impacted by addition of rice straw and biochar

The application of straw and biochar can effectively improve soil quality, but whether such application impacts paddy soil bacterial community development remains to be clarified. Herein, the impacts of three different field amendment strategies were assessed including control (CK) treatment, rice straw (RS) application (9000Â kgÂ haâˆ’1), and biochar (BC) application (3150Â kgÂ haâˆ’1). Soil samples were collected at five different stages of rice growth, and the bacterial communities therein were characterized via high-throughput 16S rDNA sequencing. The results of these analyses revealed that soil bacterial communities were dominated by three microbial groups (Chloroflexi, Proteobacteria and Acidobacteria). Compared with the CK samples, Chloroflexi, Actinobacteria, Nitrospirae and Gemmatimonadetes levels were dominated phyla in the RS treatment, and Acidobacteria, Actinobacteria, Nitrospirae and Patescibacteria were dominated phyla in the BC treatment. Compared with the RS samples, Chloroflexi, Acidobacteria, Actinobacteria, and Verrucomicrobia levels were increased, however, Proteobacteria, Gemmatimonadetes, Nitrospirae, and Firmicute levels were decreased in the BC samples. Rhizosphere soil bacterial diversity rose significantly following RS and BC amendment, and principal component analyses confirmed that there were significant differences in soil bacterial community composition among treatment groups when comparing all stages of rice growth other than the ripening stage. Relative to the CK treatment, Gemmatimonadaceae, Sphingomonadaceae, Thiovulaceae, Burkholderiaceae, and Clostridiaceae-1 families were dominant following the RS application, while Thiovulaceae and uncultured-bacterium-o-C0119 were dominant following the BC application. These findings suggest that RS and BC application can improve microbial diversity and richness in paddy rice soil in Northeast China.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Ideal 2022 Soil Health Starts Now

It’s time to start thinking about next season’s soil health. The Mosaic Company’s Crop Nutrition Lead, Taylor Purucker said the right management practices now will make sure your soil health is top-notch in 2022. Plan ahead to order fertilizers as part of an advanced crop nutrition strategy to build soil health in your fields. He talks about what growers need to do this fall to prepare for next year.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Improvements To Duffner Ditch Good For Fish, Farmers

A newly completed project on a tributary of the Nooksack River is improving life for both salmon and farmers. Salmon will again be able to spawn in Duffner Ditch, thanks to a state-of-the-art fish-friendly floodgate, which replaced an older, inefficient floodgate that was minimizing salmon habitat. The old floodgate was also leaving a lot of sitting water on top of farmland for longer than it needed to. Executive Director of Whatcom County Farmers Fred Likkel called the project a “win-win.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Moisture#Soil Test#Productivity#Soils#Soil Health#Ag Spectrum
pnwag.net

Emotion A Key Component To Farm Transitioning

When it come to passing the farm from one generation to the next, there could be some challenges for both sides in making a transition work. But as University of Minnesota Extension’s Jim Salfer notes, one factor not given much consideration when such a succession takes place is the emotional investment made by the incumbent farmer regarding their operation.
AGRICULTURE
Great Bend Tribune

Diverse crop rotations improve yield, stability, soil health

Farm profitability from grain production is an age-old concern of farmers. Improving yield stability is also an important management strategy to counteract weather extremes (i.e., heat waves, droughts, flooding) that stress both crop growth and farm profitability. Farmers need reliable information about the effectiveness of crop rotation and fertilizer management that involves many years of data to account for the year-to-year variability in growing conditions.
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

USDA awards conservation innovation projects for soil health

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $25 million to conservation partners across the country for 18 new projects under the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials program. On-Farm Trials projects support widespread adoption and evaluation of innovative conservation approaches in partnership with agricultural producers. This year’s awarded...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Science Is Key To Increasing Food Production, WSU Scientist Says

Some experts say to feed the world’s population by 2050, the farming community will need to boost production by 60%; and that includes livestock production. Washington State University Livestock Scientist, Dr. Jon Oatley said on the animal side it’s not only production that’s going to count. “The farm animal of...
AGRICULTURE
Cape Gazette

Conservation field staff attend soil health and sustainability training

Delaware conservation district and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service field staff recently attended a three-day soil health and sustainability training. The first two days consisted of presentations, demonstrations, scenarios and group assignments at the Vanderwende-Evans Conservation Center in Georgetown. Topics included soil biology, soil health principles, ecological management, cover crop management, resource concerns and soil health indicators, grazing cropland and grassland, and closed with strategizing and implementing the soil health management system and plan.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Odessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Regenerative gardening restores, maintains soil health

The basic principle of regenerative gardening is restoring and maintaining soil health. Modern gardening and agriculture have damaged our soil by the use of pesticides and manual tilling. Additionally, soil animals, fungi and bacteria are harmed by overplanting which causes the depletion of nutrients in the soil. Regenerative gardening focuses...
GARDENING
Lancaster Farming

Focus on Biology Pushes Soil Health and No-Till to Next Level

During No-Till November, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service promotes the economic and environmental benefits of not disturbing the soil and “keeping the stubble” to improve soil health. To make the most of these benefits, Iowa no-till farmer Will Cannon focuses on the biology of the soil instead of the chemistry of farming.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Farm Households Received Estimated $2,100 From Economic Impact Payments

In 2020, U.S. family farm households received $4.3 billion in federal assistance during the Coronavirus pandemic from Economic Impact Payments. Earlier this week, researchers at USDA’s Economic Research Service estimated average was $924, $2,408, and $2,466 for single, head of household, and joint filers, respectively. The disparity partly reflects the lower income thresholds for single households, which resulted in some not receiving the maximum payment and others not receiving payments at all. Additionally, since unmarried people with dependents were assumed to file as head of household, these households were estimated to have received an additional $500 per dependent.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Minnesota: Annual Soil Management Summit, Mankato, Dec. 14-15

Like many events, last year’s Soil Management Summit (SMS) had to make the transition from in-person to online. This year, the conference committee is excited to welcome participants in two different formats – both in-person and virtual SMS events on December 14 and 15. It’s the best of both worlds....
MINNESOTA STATE
Phys.org

A balance between agriculture and emissions can be found by managing the water table level of peat soils

In Finland, peat soils account for only ten percent of agricultural land; yet they are responsible for more than half of the country's agricultural emissions. At the moment, researchers are working hard to find smart agricultural techniques for climate and food production, so that peat soils could continue to be used in food production. The proportion of peat soils used as agricultural land varies from one region to the next. In some places, they are important areas of food production.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Farm Machinery: How Much Does Owning Your Equipment Cost?

A recent article discussed machinery cost and investment benchmarks. As the article illustrated, machinery ownership costs are a major proportion of machinery cost per acre (approximately 41 percent). Because of this fact, it is imperative that a farm carefully consider how machinery ownership costs are computed for benchmark purposes and...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Producers Still Have Time to Respond to USDA Hemp Survey

It is not too late to respond to the 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey. The survey, conducted by NASS, collects information on the acreage, yield, production, price and value of hemp in the United States. USDA NASS said Monday, “Every response matters to ensure we have accurate data needed...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Thurlby: Growers Will Be Back With Great Fruit After Challenging 2021

When looking back on 2021, one of the most discussed topics was the record heat the Pacific Northwest saw in late June. The area saw temperatures well into the 110’s, but making matters worse for the cherry industry was the fact the heat came during the heart of harvest. B.J. Thurlby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers, said growers across the PNW are already looking ahead to making 2022 a great harvest.
AGRICULTURE

