Beefed up EU tech rules could be global standard, says Facebook whistleblower

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s draft rules requiring tech firms to do more to tackle illegal online content could become a global gold standard for a safer online world if they are beefed up, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told EU lawmakers on Monday. Haugen, a former Facebook employee who worked...

AFP

EU readies Belarus sanctions over migrant crisis

The EU prepared to unveil new sanctions against Belarus following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU's eastern border began. - 'Lukashenko got it wrong' - EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday in Brussels to widen the sanctions on Belarus.
Global ESG Reporting Rules Echo Existing Voluntary Standards

Prototype mandatory standards based on existing optional rules. Standard setters want material issues reflected in accounting. Mandatory sustainability accounting rules are going to look a lot like the old, voluntary rules—at least for a while. Hotly anticipated prototype standards detailing some of the environmental, social and governance reporting rules that...
Spain’s Hipra gets green light for Phase II COVID vaccine trials

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s medicines agency has authorised Catalonia-based pharmaceutical group Hipra to test a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing on more than 1,000 volunteers, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday. Hipra will carry out the so-called Phase II trial – the second stage of a three-round trial process –...
Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid wave

Austria on Monday became the first country in the European Union to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and start inoculating children as young as five after  coronavirus cases surged across the continent. Cartoons of ninja turtles and tigers adorned coronavirus vaccination booths on Monday to welcome children at a convention complex serving as a vaccine centre.
Germany’s Merkel says we need to improve virus origins research

GENEVA (Reuters) – Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the world needs to be better prepared to probe the origins of diseases and welcomed the creation of a new World Health Organization advisory group on dangerous pathogens. “We need to be better equipped when it comes to finding...
COP26: India, China, U.S. and EU representatives meeting on coal phaseout – delegate

GLASGOW (Reuters) – Envoys from the United States and European Union were meeting with their Chinese and Indian counterparts on Saturday at the U.N. climate conference to discuss details of an agreed phaseout of coal, according to a member of the Indian delegation. The meeting suggested last-minute negotiations were underway...
EU to broaden Belarus sanctions on Monday – Borrell

PARIS (Reuters) – EU foreign ministers will widen sanctions on Belarus on Monday to include airlines and travel agencies thought to involved in bringing migrants to the bloc’s border, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to come to its...
China regulator proposes cyber security review for some firms planning Hong Kong IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cyberspace regulator on Sunday published draft rules proposing that companies planning Hong Kong initial public offerings be required to apply for cyber security inspections, if they handle data that concerns national security. The Cyberspace Administration of China released the draft rules on online data security management...
Putin says Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland border crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate a crisis that has left hundreds of migrants from the Middle East trapped on the Belarus-Poland border. Blaming Western policies in the Middle East for the crisis, Putin hit back at claims from Poland and others that Russia is working with Belarus to pressure the European Union frontier. "I want everyone to know. We have nothing to do with it," he told state television. Putin said European leaders needed to talk to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to resolve the crisis and that "as I understand it" German Chancellor Angela Merkel was ready to do so.
London, Brussels to intensify talks in N.Ireland trade row: UK

The UK and European Union on Friday vowed to step up efforts to resolve a post-Brexit row over trade in Northern Ireland, after talks broke up without agreement. The two sides have been at loggerheads over the rules governing trade in the British province, which London says is unworkable but Brussels maintains is needed to protect the integrity of the EU single market. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is threatening to trigger a suspension clause in the deal, prompting the EU to warn of "serious consequences" if it goes ahead. UK Brexit minister David Frost hosted European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in London to try to break the stalemate, against accusations of political brinkmanship.
EU hails ‘welcome change of tone’ as UK backs away from suspending Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The EU has hailed a “welcome change of tone” in talks on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, suggesting the UK is backing away from threats to suspend it.Both sides have also agreed to focus on medicines and customs red tape – not the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) – when they meet again – in a further sign that the crisis can be averted.Strikingly, the Brexit minister David Frost did not repeat his threat to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, in a statement following the meeting with the European Commission.At a media briefing in...
Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections. The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent. In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
EU sues Bulgaria over failure to protect biodiversity

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Friday it had decided to refer Bulgaria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to act sufficiently to conserve species and habitats in the country. EU members are required to designate certain sites as special areas of conservation....
