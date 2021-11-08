Farmer-led RIPE Expands Steering Committee With Two New Members

The Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee selected two new members during a regular meeting on Wednesday. Voting was not necessary, as there were 10 nominees for 10 open positions on the 15 member board. Eight incumbents ran again and were reelected, and two new members were selected for the available seats. Newly elected members are Bill Larry and Austin Smith. Larry, owner of the Alaska Fun Center, has previously served on the committee. Smith is an active duty service member who has been stationed in Alaska for about a decade.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO