UConn Wi-Fi is currently in the midst of a complete and total update. The project, called the Network Refresh Project, will either update or replace nearly all the wireless infrastructure on campus as well as the regional campuses. This includes overhauling buildings cabling, equipment and facilities. Currently, there are 108 buildings that UConn Information Technology Services has begun work on to bring them up to current standards, with 95 buildings on the future execution schedule and 82 buildings that are considered complete.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO