Campus Life Hosts Second “Kaos in the KC”

Ziv Carmi `23, History Major, Civil War Era Studies and Public History Minor. “While the ubiquitous Greek life and party culture seems to be an establishment of Gettysburg College, it is a part of the college’s social structure that should not exist. Besides the inherent health and legal risks arising from these parties, Greek life deeply divides us; many of us who choose not to participate within the Greek life-party complex are ostracized, ridiculed, and generally made to feel second class to those who do. Between the social division, health risks, and other various negative effects of Greek life on campus culture (the controversy at [a recent] Student Senate meeting, for example), it is clear that there should be no place for it at Gettysburg College.”
