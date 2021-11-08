Campus Life Hosts Second “Kaos in the KC”

In 2018, Raylon Johnson walked into a room of girls who did not look like her. Her first thought was "Why is everyone wearing tennis skirts?" Before that year, she had never even heard of Chi Omega sorority — much less known how to pronounce it. Two years later, she became chapter president, an honor with impact far beyond the cream brick walls of Mississippi State University's Chi Omega house. She became the first Black president of any Panhellenic sorority in the history of the university.

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO