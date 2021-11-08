CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s Evans: inflation rise is ‘temporary,’ but sees upside risk

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday repeated his view that the current surge in inflation is largely “temporary” and will fade as supply-side pressures get resolved, but he also sounded less convinced by that story than before. “I had expected to see...

