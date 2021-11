BRAINTREE — Martin "Marty" McPherson was part of the Braintree High School athletic program for a half century. He was never a player or a coach, he just helped out. Need a door unlocked? Marty had the key on a ring he wore on his belt. Need someone to show the game officials where to go at halftime, Marty did that. He even ran the scoreboard clock for freshman basketball games. Little things, always done with unflagging enthusiasm.

