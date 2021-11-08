Official Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

Fedora Linux users will be pleased to know that this month Fedora Linux 35 officially launches bringing with it a wealth of new features and enhancements. Features included in Fedora Linux 35 include improved power management with enhanced Power Saver mode and easier switching between modes, updated software app with a new UI, descriptions on the explorer view, and bigger screenshots and new info tiles on details pages, new Connections remote desktop/VNC app, new Multitasking settings panel with option to disable Activities hot corner or Active Screen Edges as well as configuring a fixed number of workspaces, or tweaking other settings, as well as new Mobile Network settings panel for configuring 2G, 3G, or 4G connections and the GNOME Calendar can now import .ics files to name just a few.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO