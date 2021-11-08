CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Official Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”

By Marius Nestor
linuxtoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Raspberry Pi OS release, dated October 30th, 2021, is the first to switch bases from the old-stable...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
linuxtoday.com

Nessus 10 is Out, with Raspberry Pi support

Tenable has released Nessus 10 and extended supported platforms to include Raspberry Pi, allowing penetration testers, consultants, security teams and students to deploy the power of Nessus anywhere. Nessus for Raspberry Pi lowers the barrier to entry for students interested in starting or furthering their cybersecurity careers. The ability to...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install the Etherpad Collaborative Web Editor on Rocky Linux 8

Etherpad is an open-source online editor providing collaborative editing in real-time in the browser. In this tutorial, we will install Etherpad on a Rocky Linux 8 server, using the MariaDB database to store our data. We will also use Nginx as a reverse proxy for the application and install an SSL certificate using Let’s Encrypt to enable HTTPS connections to our Etherpad instance.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raspberry Pi Os#Linux#Bullseye#Debian#Gnu Linux#Lxde
linuxtoday.com

pkgin, a NetBSD Package Manager

Pkgin is a NetBSD package manager aimed at being an apt / yum-like tool for managing pkgsrc binary packages. It relies on pkg_summary(5) for installation, removal, and upgrade of packages and associated dependencies, using a remote repository. Learn more about the package management tool here.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W: Good Upgrade, but Needs More RAM

While a welcome addition to the Raspberry Pi family, the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is promises to revolutionize existing Pi Zero projects and unlock possibilities elsewhere. However, there's a feeling that a RAM increase could have been included. Key Features. Slimline Raspberry Pi model. 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM. Broadcom BCM2710A1,...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

The Armchat LoRa communicator – based on the Raspberry Pi Pico Picomputer #CircuitPython @bobricius

Peter Bobrovsky Misenko (@bobricius) is creating Armachat, a “doomsday” wireless messenger with LoRa radio reception. The latest versions are based on the Picomputer form factor, based on Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040 and LoRa RFM95 radio module. CircuitPython user interface quick preview:. Setup switch pages, change value. Display terminal. See more...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxtoday.com

Tor Browser 11.0 Comes Based on Firefox ESR 91

Tor is a network of virtual tunnels that allows people and groups to improve their privacy and security on the Internet. Tor Browser 11.0 is the new stable version available to all internet users who seek to avoid easy-to-track web communications, based on Firefox ESR 91. Learn more about the new browser release here.
TECHNOLOGY
cnx-software.com

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W vs Radxa Zero – Features and benchmarks comparison

The just-announced Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is not the first quad-core Arm SBC following Raspberry Pi Zero form factor, and back in 2017, the Banana Pi BPI-M2 Zero was introduced for $15, and the Radxa Zero was unveiled last June with an Amlogic S905Y2 SoC with price starting at $15 as well.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Fedora Linux 35 officially launches

Fedora Linux users will be pleased to know that this month Fedora Linux 35 officially launches bringing with it a wealth of new features and enhancements. Features included in Fedora Linux 35 include improved power management with enhanced Power Saver mode and easier switching between modes, updated software app with a new UI, descriptions on the explorer view, and bigger screenshots and new info tiles on details pages, new Connections remote desktop/VNC app, new Multitasking settings panel with option to disable Activities hot corner or Active Screen Edges as well as configuring a fixed number of workspaces, or tweaking other settings, as well as new Mobile Network settings panel for configuring 2G, 3G, or 4G connections and the GNOME Calendar can now import .ics files to name just a few.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pokedex Plays Game Boy Games With RetroPie

We travelled across the net, searching far and wide until we came across this Pokedex project with a Raspberry Pi inside known as the PiKEDEX. Created by maker Yeu1, it looks just like the classic handheld device from Pokemon, but instead houses our favorite SBC. The best Raspberry Pi projects...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

GNU Linux-libre 5.15 Released - More Deblobbing, Fixing "-Werror" Breakage

Right after last night's Linux 5.15 kernel release, the Free Software Foundation folks issued GNU Linux-libre 5.15-gnu as the newest version of their downstream that removes functionality dependent upon binary-only/non-free-software firmware/microcode as well as the ability to load closed kernel modules and other determined non-free-software restrictions. This cycle the Linux-libre...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Solve Missing Kernel Headers Issues on Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8

You may face some problems on your Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8 machine when running a cloud server inside it. Like issues, we have found recently, where my Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8 machine faces a missing Linux kernel headers issue. Well, in today’s guide I will show you how to solve that issue. It’s very easy to solve, so take your time when this issue arises.
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 4 ditches Mozilla Firefox ESR web browser

Linux Mint is based on Ubuntu -- that is pretty common knowledge. But did you know there is a different version of the operating system that is instead based on Debian? It's true! Called "Linux Mint Debian Edition," or "LMDE" for short, it is far less popular than the "regular" Mint. Then why does it exist? Believe it or not, it exists (partly) to serve as a contingency plan in case Ubuntu ever stops being developed.
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

Raspberry Pi somehow made the Zero 2 W smaller and way more powerful

The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is five times faster than the original Zero W. It’s been almost six years since the Raspberry Pi company launched the Pi Zero, which was followed up with the wireless Zero W model. Since then, it’s been the smallest, least expensive computer sold by the company, with plenty of power for running everything from a motion-tracking security cam to an emulation console.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy