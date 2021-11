I’m an employer, owner of a small business, and my employees are friends, dependents, and vital components of my business. I try my best to treat them fairly, to pay them well, and give them the respect of allowing them to manage their own time as long as they do so responsibly. I give generous vacation and unlimited sick time. I understand that there will be softball games, and band shows, and doctor’s appointments. You are more than my employee, you are a mother, brother, aunt, grandfather, daughter, son.

