CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Beefed up EU tech rules could be global standard, says Facebook whistleblower

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s draft rules requiring tech firms to do more to tackle illegal online content could become a global gold standard for a safer online world if they are beefed up, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told EU lawmakers on Monday. Haugen, a former Facebook employee who worked...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

EU chief diplomat and Belarus minister speak by phone – Belarus

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed European sanctions against Belarus and a migrant crisis by phone on Sunday, the Belarusian foreign ministry said in a statement. The EU and Belarus held talks the day before the EU plans...
POLITICS
AFP

EU readies Belarus sanctions over migrant crisis

The EU prepared to unveil new sanctions against Belarus following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU's eastern border began. - 'Lukashenko got it wrong' - EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday in Brussels to widen the sanctions on Belarus.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Breton
Person
Margrethe Vestager
Reuters

Airlines to face sanctions over Belarus flights - EU's von der Leyen

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Union will act with further sanctions, including against airlines, to tackle Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's "perfidious" treatment of migrants, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday are expected to decide further sanctions against Belarus...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport? The post-Brexit rules

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. But the UK government tells travellers the regulations are worse than they actually are.After requests from The Independent, the Home Office has taken down its defective post-Brexit passport checker.But the government continues to publish inaccurate information about the validity of British travel documents in the European Union.These are the key questions and answers based on European Union rules, not the UK government’s interpretation of them. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tech#Gold Standard#Eu#Reuters#European Parliament#Dsa
wkzo.com

China regulator proposes cyber security review for some firms planning Hong Kong IPOs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cyberspace regulator on Sunday published draft rules proposing that companies planning Hong Kong initial public offerings be required to apply for cyber security inspections, if they handle data that concerns national security. The Cyberspace Administration of China released the draft rules on online data security management...
ECONOMY
AFP

EU sees 'progress' on Belarus migrant crisis but tensions high

The European Union said Friday it was making progress on tackling a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border but tensions remained high with hundreds trapped in a no-man's land. Migrants have been trying to cross the border for months but the crisis came to a head when hundreds made a concerted effort on Monday and were pushed back by Polish border guards.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

London, Brussels to intensify talks in N.Ireland trade row: UK

The UK and European Union on Friday vowed to step up efforts to resolve a post-Brexit row over trade in Northern Ireland, after talks broke up without agreement. The two sides have been at loggerheads over the rules governing trade in the British province, which London says is unworkable but Brussels maintains is needed to protect the integrity of the EU single market. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is threatening to trigger a suspension clause in the deal, prompting the EU to warn of "serious consequences" if it goes ahead. UK Brexit minister David Frost hosted European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in London to try to break the stalemate, against accusations of political brinkmanship.
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU hails ‘welcome change of tone’ as UK backs away from suspending Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The EU has hailed a “welcome change of tone” in talks on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, suggesting the UK is backing away from threats to suspend it.Both sides have also agreed to focus on medicines and customs red tape – not the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) – when they meet again – in a further sign that the crisis can be averted.Strikingly, the Brexit minister David Frost did not repeat his threat to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, in a statement following the meeting with the European Commission.At a media briefing in...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
AFP

Fresh Dutch Covid lockdown as 10 EU states at 'high concern'

European governments on Friday eyed unpopular Covid curbs, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter as EU experts said 10 countries in the bloc were causing "very high concern". Dutch premier Mark Rutte announced at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, shops and sporting events to curb a record spike in coronavirus infections. The "annoying and far-reaching" measures came as the EU's diseases agency said 10 countries in the 27-member bloc faced a Covid situation of "very high concern", warning the pandemic was worsening across the continent. In its weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control listed Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia in its highest category of concern.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Keep nuclear out of EU green finance rules, Germany says

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Including nuclear power in the European Union’s sustainable finance taxonomy would undermine its credibility, Germany’s environment minister Svenja Schulze said on Thursday. “Including nuclear power would lack integrity and credibility with a great majority of the population, as well as many savers and investors,” she told an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

UK wants to find a Northern Ireland trade solution, Times says

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain wants to de-escalate tensions with the European Union and find a solution to a post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade dispute that has threatened broader relations between the two sides, the Times newspaper reported on Friday. Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost will meet with the European Commission’s Maros...
ECONOMY
Phone Arena

Facebook documents, disclosed by whistleblower, urge the EU to accelerate social media regulations

Facebook has had quite the controversy thanks to the leaked internal documentation by ex-employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen. The whistleblower exposed documents showing the social media giant has been aware of the negative impact Instagram had on young users but still did nothing, among other controversial practices the company had. Now, The Wall Street Journal reports the documentation is urging EU officials to act in regulating social media.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy