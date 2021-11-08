CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy antitrust starts proceedings to fine Google over restrictive clauses

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust regulator has started proceedings to fine Google for...

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Europe’s banks turn to fees to kick customers’ branch habit

MADRID/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – At Spain’s Caixabank most customers visiting a branch for a service they could access online will now have to pay two euros for the privilege. The fees are part of a shift by European banks, suffering from years of negative interest rates, to start turning the screws on customers who still rely on dense branch networks. A surge in deposits during the pandemic – which banks then have to pay to park at the central bank – is spurring many European lenders to start squeezing money out of services they used to perform for free. “A main part of our business, taking deposits, is becoming a loss-making activity. What was once part of our core business and profits is now making losses,” said Caixabank’s CEO Gonzalo Gortazar last month. With Gortazar’s bank about to complete the integration of Bankia following its 4.3 billion euro ($4.92 billion) acquisition, it is sending its more than seven million new customers the details of the fee policy – including the branch usage fee which was detailed in a client letter seen by Reuters.
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Telenor and Google Cloud partner up to digitalise telecom operations

OSLO (Reuters) – Telenor and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud have formed a partnership to digitalise the Norwegian telecom company’s global operations and are exploring ways to jointly offer services to customers, the two companies said on Monday. The firms will not only use Google Cloud’s services to boost Telenor’s own...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Austria locks down unvaccinated as COVID cases rise across Europe

VIENNA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Austria slapped a lockdown on people unvaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday as winter approaches and infections rise across Europe, with Germany considering tighter curbs and Britain expanding its booster programme to younger adults. Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Airlines to face sanctions over Belarus flights - EU's von der Leyen

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Union will act with further sanctions, including against airlines, to tackle Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's "perfidious" treatment of migrants, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday are expected to decide further sanctions against Belarus...
LIFESTYLE
wkzo.com

Former Deutsche Bank CEO and chair Hilmar Kopper dies at 86

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank announced on Friday that its former chief executive and chairman Hilmar Kopper has died at the age of 86. His death followed a brief severe illness, the bank said. Kopper oversaw the nation’s top lender during a period of rapid global expansion. He assumed the helm...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Saturday reported a new record one-day death toll of 1,241 from COVID-19 as well as 39,256 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Most of Russia’s 80-plus regions lifted a week-long workplace shutdown at the beginning of the week that was designed to curb a surge in case numbers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Denmark proposes corona pass mandate for workers

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark on Friday proposed to fast-track legislation allowing workplaces to mandate a digital “corona pass” for employees in its latest measure to curb a third wave of infections. Earlier in the week, the government ordered Danes to present a pass when they visit indoor bars, restaurants and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Paytm’s $2.5 billion IPO mints new millionaires in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian electronics engineer Siddharth Pandey will become a millionaire after the country’s biggest ever public issue, but he says he had to overcome his father’s opposition to join fintech firm Paytm when it was a fledgling start-up nine years ago. About 350 current and ex-employees will...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Google loses appeal of huge EU fine over shopping searches

LONDON — (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday rejected Google's appeal of a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine from regulators who found the tech giant abused its massive online reach by giving its own shopping recommendations an illegal advantage in search results. The European Commission, the...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Google’s Record $2.8B Antitrust Fine Upheld By EU Court

A record-breaking $2.8B (€2.4B) antitrust fine handed down by the European Commission to Google in 2017 has been upheld after a lengthy appeal. Europe’s second-highest court dismissed the media giant’s challenge to the fine, which was awarded after a seven-year investigation into the search engine’s practices, with EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager claiming the company had been favoring its own price-comparison shopping service over smaller European rivals. “The General Court largely dismisses Google’s action against the decision of the Commission finding that Google abused its dominant position by favouring its own comparison shopping service over competing comparison shopping services,” the Court said, according to Reuters. Google is able to take the appeal up one further level, to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU). The antitrust fine is one of three that Google has racked up in Europe in recent years, totaling $9.6B (€8.3B). Amazon, Apple and Facebook have faced similar investigations.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google loses challenge against EU antitrust ruling, $2.8-bln fine

LUXEMBOURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google lost an appeal against a 2.42-billion-euro ($2.8-billion) antitrust decision on Wednesday, a major win for Europe's competition chief in the first of three court rulings central to the EU push to regulate big tech. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager fined the world's...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Google Loses Antitrust Legal Battle, $2.8 Billion Fine Upheld

The European Union (EU) General Court upheld a ruling Wednesday that Google violated EU antitrust law by preferencing its own shopping service in search results. The European Commission, the EU’s top regulator, ruled in 2017 that Google’s practice of prioritizing its online marketplace in its search results was anti-competitive, slapping the tech giant with a roughly $2.8 billion fine. Google appealed the decision, but the EU General Court, the second-highest court in the continent, upheld the ruling Wednesday.
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

EU upholds antitrust case against Google

Google lost its first appeal of a European Union antitrust decision, leaving the search engine giant just one more chance to appeal the €2.42 billion fine. Although the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg did not adjust the penalty, it did strike down part of the original decision by finding no evidence Google had harmed competition among search engines. The court upheld the finding that Google has limited competition by favouring its own comparison shopping service.
BUSINESS

