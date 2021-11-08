CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Wine 6.21 and Wine Staging 6.21 Released

By LinuxStoney
linuxtoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn experimental branch of the open implementation of WinAPI –...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
drinkhacker.com

Review: Wines of Domaine Bousquet, 2021 Releases

Over the last several years Argentina’s Domaine Bousquet has quietly made headway into the U.S. market, offering everything from high-end table wines to sparkling offerings to box wines from its portfolio. We recently had the opportunity to sit via Zoom with Domaine Bousquet’s agronomist Franco Bastias and owner Anne Bousquet. The seminar tackled everything from terroir and climate to altitude and grape varietals — and just about everything else under the sun. We also had the opportunity to sample a variety of their offerings. Thoughts on a passel of current releases follow.
DRINKS
flicksandfood.com

Avaline Wine, a Spectacular, Clean Organic Wine

Avaline, a Line of Clean and Transparent Wines made with Organic Grapes. Avaline is a clean, delicious wine co-founded by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power! They believe in holding their wine to a higher standard by using full disclosure. They want you to know exactly what is in their wine. Avaline starts with grapes that are grown organically with no harsh synthetic pesticides. And they never use unwanted additives. You don’t need many ingredients to make a great wine.
DRINKS
pdxfoodpress.com

Red Electric Announces Fall Release of 2019 Vintage Wines

PORTLAND, OR. (Oct. 29, 2021) – Red Electric, an independent winery that produces wine from fruit grown at Armstrong Vineyard in the esteemed Ribbon Ridge AVA in the Willamette Valley, is pleased to introduce 2019 vintages and gift packs ahead of the holiday season, available now. Founded by noted winemaker...
PORTLAND, OR
prima.co.uk

Morrisons releases mulled wine mix as part of its festive tipples range

This Christmas, Morrisons has plenty of new festive tipples for us to enjoy with family and friends. The High Street supermarket has introduced some exciting new festive bottles, and there's something for everyone, from fizz and mulled wine to non-alcoholic alternatives. The newest addition to the Christmas line-up is a...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine
linuxtoday.com

LXD 4.20 Containers Released, Provides Ability for Live Migration

LXD 4.20 is the newest release of LXD’s next-generation system container managers. Technically LXD is a REST API that connects to libxlc, the LXC software library. LXD users will be happy to see in this release the initial implementation of live migration and core scheduling support. Learn more about the new release here.
SOFTWARE
comomag.com

On Cloud Wine

ElderBlossom View Orchard and Winery takes a creative spin on a new ingredient. White, red, rosé — the possibilities are endless, and they don’t stop with grapes. Though many of us are used to grape wines, and maybe even strawberry or plum wines, a new fruit has taken the Mid-Missouri wine world by storm: elderberry.
DRINKS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sparkling Wine release party at The Blind Horse in Kohler

KOHLER, Wis. - This Saturday, The Blind Horse in Kohler is celebrating its newest wine made of 100% Wisconsin grapes with a Sparkling Wine Release Party. More than four years of research, testing, trying, learning, and perfecting brings The Blind Horse to this big day! Made with LaCrosse grapes sourced from Whitetail Vineyards in Plymouth, this first-for-the-winery Sparkling Wine is truly hand-crafted and made in the traditional French style. Just in time for the holiday season, The Blind Horse Sparkling Wine Brut 2019 is ready - all 2,500 bottles!
KOHLER, WI
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Glass Wine Packaging

Spanish wine brand Campo Viejo has announced a new packaging update to help make its products more sustainable going into the future. The announcement will see the brand utilizing wine bottles crafted using 68% recycled glass to be more in-line with sustainability ambitions, while it will also see bottle netting eliminated. The brand will also be shifting to recyclable FSC-certified PET paper for its labels to use less paper and ink.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
drinkhacker.com

Review: Wines of Meyer Family Cellars, 2021 Releases

Meyer Family Cellars is operated by Karen and Matt Meyer, a husband-and-wife winemaking team that sources grapes from a range of California’s AVAs, including Yorkville Highlands, Anderson Valley, and Oakville. Its operations are in Yorkville and its tasting room is further down the road in Mendocino. Recently we received three...
DRINKS
ana-white.com

Mod wine cabinet

This was a really fun project. Thank you to Ana White for the awesome plans to make this wine cabinet possible. It's much loved, and is a beautiful new additions to a new home. I enjoyed making it, the plans were very easy to follow.
FOOD & DRINKS
Athens Daily Review

Art and Wine

Catherine Golden with Artful Thinking hosted a Paint and Sip Oct. 21 for the residents at Cedar Creek Lodge in Gun Barrel City. The residents loved this fun activity.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
TrendHunter.com

Alcohol-Free Canned Wines

SipClean collaborated with Napa winemaker, Meredith Leahy, to launch two new non-alcoholic wines. The canned wine brand now offers a rosé and its first white wine. Both new products offer the same great taste of traditional wines without the alcohol and, in turn, with fewer calories than typical wines. Each can of SipClean's wine equates to two glasses of wine, containing 40 or less calories per can. The alcohol alternative beverage is ideal for the health-conscious consumer or for the designated driver during holiday gatherings. The wine brand focuses on providing transparent products with simple ingredients. Each wine is made with nothing but dealcoholized wine using state-of-the-art technology to fully remove any traces of alcohol from the beverage.
DRINKS
GamingOnLinux

Windows compatibility layer Wine 6.21 is out now

More fixes and new features are ready for another development release with Wine 6.21 going out, the compatibility layer for Windows games and applications. It's part of what makes up Steam Play Proton, where once a year or so a new stable release is made. Here's the release highlights for...
COMPUTERS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
STOCKS
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy