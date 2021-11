49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said it was time for the team to move on from WR Jalen Hurd since Hurd is out for the season. “We realized he wasn’t going to come back this year,” Shanahan said, via Eric Branch. “We were giving him as much time as we could. We all felt very strongly that if he ever could come back how much he could have helped us. But for the third year in a row, just with his (bad luck) with these injuries, how it was healing, we knew it wasn’t going to be this year.”

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO