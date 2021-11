The UK foreign secretary has called on Vladimir Putin to intervene in the “shameful manufactured migrant crisis” at the border of Belarus and Poland. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Liz Truss insisted the UK “will not look away” as she urged Russia to take “clear responsibility” to end the dispute involving thousands of migrants and Polish troops. “Russia has a clear responsibility here. It must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue,” Ms Truss wrote. It comes as Mr Putin warned Belarus over its threats to disrupt gas supplies to the EU amid the migrant...

