Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams continues to put on a show every week. On Saturday, Williams hauled in six receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. It was his third consecutive 100-yard receiving game and the fifth time he has recorded at least 120 receiving yards in a game. Williams is the first receiver in the Southeastern Conference to reach the 1,000-yard mark on the year.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO