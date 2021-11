Get ready to BBQ those expensive 4K Blu-rays, because they’re about to no longer be the “definitive,” highest quality version available of your favorite films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Today, Disney announced that new versions of a baker’s dozen MCU movies will be hitting the service in only a few days, on Nov. 12, 2021. These versions will be presented in “IMAX Enhanced,” an expanded aspect ratio that makes up part or all of certain films in the MCU. That includes the likes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is also scheduled to arrive on Disney+ on the same date.

