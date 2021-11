Life expectancy in the UK has fallen by a full year because of the high number of deaths caused by coronavirus, a new report has found.The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that life expectancy in Britain fell from 81.4 years in 2019 to 80.4 years in 2020.In a report that compared the national healthcare systems of 30 countries, the OECD found that life expectancy dropped in 24 countries last year, with Britain’s drop of a year among the worst.Life expectancy in Britain, Italy, Poland and Spain is now approximately around 2010 levels, said the organisation.The largest drops...

