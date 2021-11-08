CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood Among 2021 CMA Awards Presenters

By Carena Liptak
 7 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood, Lady A and Florida Georgia Line are all among the country acts who will present at the upcoming 2021 CMA Awards. The Country Music Association announced those names and a slew of others on Monday (Nov. 8), ahead of the Wednesday night (Nov. 10)...

nickiswift.com

Here's How Much Trisha Yearwood Is Really Worth

Trisha Yearwood is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and television personality who's been in the entertainment industry for thirty years. Her strong voice made audiences around the country fall in love with her, and her affinity for easy, delicious meals gave fans more reason to be devoted. Throughout her...
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Date Night: A Kevin Costner Concert

Garth Brooks took his wife Trisha Yearwood on a date night to Indiana recently to take in a concert by actor and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and his band Modern West. Trisha posted a photo of herself donning a Yellowstone baseball hat. She wrote, “The hubs took me to see @modernwest last night! They played Nashville… Indiana that is! Thanks for a great time! #datenight @BCMusicCenter #nashville #indiana.”
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Swooning Over Trisha Yearwood's Celebration With Garth Brooks

Recently, Trisha Yearwood shared a picture of herself standing with her husband Garth Brooks on Instagram. Now, as they're married, pictures of the two country singers together isn't exactly rare. However, the occasion for this picture was that the Grand Ole Opry was celebrating its 5,000th broadcast, and as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, both Yearwood and Brooks performed. The show was streamed by fellow country singer Chris Janson to YouTube. You can watch Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood accompany each other at around the one-hour, 40-minute mark.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood Turns Heads With Sultry CMA Look

Musician and cookbook author Trisha Yearwood has won over many hearts with her music and her love for food. As per the Food Network, Yearwood is the author of cookbooks such as "Home Cooking With Trisha Yearwood," "Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen," and her latest, "Trisha's Kitchen," which she dished about with us. She has also entertained her fans with a cooking series of her own, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen."
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood's Stunning Bobbie Gentry Tribute Is Turning Heads

You could argue that no one in country music combines icon and mystery as much as Bobbie Gentry. She'll be remembered for as long as we keep playing recorded music for her 1967 hit "Ode to Billie Joe," which reached No. 1 — not on the country chart but the big Billboard Hot 100 chart (via Billboard). Radio DJs at the time didn't know who the woman behind "Ode to Billie Joe" was, or whether her haunting song ("Billie Joe MacAllister jumped off the Tallahatchie Bridge") was country, soul, or funk, according to The Guardian. "I just sing Southern," Gentry said.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Trisha Yearwood’s Pups Have Amazing Halloween Costumes

Halloween boasts plenty of spooky traditions to pick from. You can go bobbing for apples or maybe even carve a pumpkin or two. We put together this playlist to bump while you’re at it. Still, you might be wondering what your favorite country stars are up to and how they’re celebrating this year. Brittany and Jason Aldean put together a pretty solid couple’s costume as Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton that might be hard to beat. What about the iconic duo Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, though?
PETS
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Celebrates Grand Ole Opry with Adorable Couple’s Photo

Is Garth Brooks one of the most fortunate men on the face of the planet? He quite possibly is. Now, we can’t chalk this all up to luck, but if you look at the facts, he’s living one heck of a life. For instance, he’s the best-selling country artist of all time. Additionally, he sells out massive venues in record time because he has legions of adoring fans. On top of that, he gets to travel the world with his wife, Trisha Yearwood. All of the fans, fame, and fortune are great. However, the fact that he can share that with a woman he loves so much is the icing on the already delicious cake.
MUSIC
Billboard

Darius Rucker's Advice for CMA Host Luke Bryan and Why He Can't Wait for February's Theater Tour

“Have fun! You’re going to rehearse your butt off, but go have fun with it because if you don’t, it looks like you’re not having fun with it,” he says. Rucker knows what he’s talking about. He and Reba McEntire hosted the awards ceremony, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, last year. The only thing he is sad about for Bryan is that he doesn’t have McEntire as his co-pilot. “The thing I remember the most from last year is all through rehearsals and and the whole show how giving Reba was,” Rucker says. "She was so awesome to work with. She was an amazingly professionally wonderful human being.”
MUSIC
Mic

What last night's CMAs say about the future of country music

“Whatever makes you country, you are welcome here tonight,” Luke Bryan poignantly mentioned in his opening monologue hosting the 55th Annual Country Music Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last night. The statement was slipped in between forced award show banter and Bryan’s American Idol co-star judges, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, sneaking up on him for a cameo — but its importance likely echoed for anyone who caught it. It was a statement of inclusivity that rarely is front and center in the country music arena, especially not at its biggest night celebrating its stars who are usually conservative, white, straight and Christian. But even if it feels forced, and awkwardly late compared to the rest of the music industry, the effort finally being made to drag Big Country into the present was felt at last night’s ceremony.
MUSIC
wonderwall.com

Kelsea Ballerini raises temps in winter-white corset gown, more fashion hits & misses from the 2021 CMA Awards

The brightest stars in country music (and beyond!) got all dolled up for the 2021 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 10. So who scored a fashion hit and who fell among the misses this year? Wonderwall.com rounded up the best and worst celeb style moments from the red carpet, starting with this look… Kelsea Ballerini was a vision in this sleek Valdrin Sahiti gown. It included long sleeves, a high neck, a custom corset belt and a nearly hip-high slit, which made for a good contrast between the otherwise covered-up top half. And when it came time to add shoes, she went equally edgy…
BEAUTY & FASHION
wivr1017.com

Darius Rucker Plots Theater Tour In 2022

Darius Rucker will head out on an intimate theater tour in 2022. The 12-city trek will open at The Met in Philadelphia on Thursday, February 17th and close on April 1st at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans with opening act Caylee Hammack. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday (November 5th) at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
audacy.com

Kelsea Ballerini Joins Mercedes in the Morning

On the show we had Kelsea Ballerini join the show!. Mercedes and J.C., talked to Kelsea about the new single "I Quit Drinking," the first song she ever wrote was for her mom on Mother's Day because she forget a Mother's Day present, as a kid she always wanted to be a vet and didn't think she could be a singer, being on tour with the Jonas Brothers, who is the most roastable Jonas Brother, having an Australian husband and how she makes fun of him with saying 'Mate', and her new poetry book called "Feel Your Way Through" that is releasing soon.
MUSIC
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington.

