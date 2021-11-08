Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood Among 2021 CMA Awards Presenters

Is Garth Brooks one of the most fortunate men on the face of the planet? He quite possibly is. Now, we can’t chalk this all up to luck, but if you look at the facts, he’s living one heck of a life. For instance, he’s the best-selling country artist of all time. Additionally, he sells out massive venues in record time because he has legions of adoring fans. On top of that, he gets to travel the world with his wife, Trisha Yearwood. All of the fans, fame, and fortune are great. However, the fact that he can share that with a woman he loves so much is the icing on the already delicious cake.

