“Some people live an entire life and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran doesn’t have that problem.” Ronald Regan. Veterans Day is an opportunity to thank and honor those who have fought to protect our freedom. We honor those who served in the military in both wartime and peacetime. While Veterans Day is largely intended to thank living veterans for their service, we should also remember those who lost their lives. Special thoughts should go to those families who lost a loved one whose remains never returned to American soil.

