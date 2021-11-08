CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tight End Darren Fells Requested Release From Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron
 6 days ago

To start the second half of the 2021 NFL season, the Detroit Lions did not have that much depth at the tight end position to begin with.

Now, the team will be relying upon T.J. Hockenson and an undrafted rookie free-agent tight end to aid the offense.

On Monday morning, it was reported by the NFL Network that Fells went to the organization and asked for his release, which was granted by the front office.

Brock Wright will now likely be tasked with learning the position alongside Hockenson for the remainder of the season.

Fells will now hit the waiver wire, and can be claimed by another team that is in need of a veteran tight end with positive blocking abilities.

Prior to his NFL career, Fells played basketball professionally in Mexico, Argentina, Belgium, Finland and France from 2008-12.

"I always prided myself on being a great offensive rebounder," Fells told reporters when he signed with Detroit back in 2017. "It takes a lot of effort to get to the rim. So, I would definitely say I’m a physical player.”

During his second stint in Motown, the veteran tight end only secured four passes for 43 yards.

Throughout his career, the 35-year-old has had stops with the Seahawks, Cardinals, Lions, Browns and Texans.

