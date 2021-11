WAYLAND — Wayland-Cohocton Athletics has announced its September Female and Male Athletes of the Month. Michaela Earley has been selected as the female Athlete of the Month for September as a member of the Girls Varsity Volleyball team. Now in her third year at the varsity level and team captain, Coach Jerome says “she has really matured this year and is playing her best.” Michaela credits hard work and a good mindset to earning this recognition. She would like to thank her coach for believing in her when nobody else did and for always believing in the team.

WAYLAND, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO