Public Safety

Treasury sanctions another crypto exchange while DoJ indicts two ransomware operators

By Kollen Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Treasury has pushed ahead a flurry of new sanctions on the ransomware ecosystem. In addition to designating Chatex, they have named two ransomware operators to the specially designated nationals list. The Department of Justice also announced indictments of those two operators, one of whom is in custody in...

Bank Info Security

US Treasury Blacklists Cryptocurrency Exchange Chatex

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday blacklisted cryptocurrency exchange Chatex, along with a network of entities the department says support it, for allegedly facilitating ransomware-related financial transactions. The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, a financial intelligence agency that enforces economic and trade sanctions, will add...
ECONOMY
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: U.S. charges two suspected major ransomware operators

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected criminal hackers have been charged in the United States in connection with a wave of ransomware attacks, including one that led to the temporary shutdown of the world’s largest meat processor and another that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

DOJ charges two men allegedly behind REvil ransomware attacks

WASHINGTON — (WASHINGTON) -- The nation's top law enforcement officials announced on Monday the seizure of approximately $6 million in ransom payments and new criminal charges against a Ukrainian national and Russian national alleged to have deployed the REvil ransomware that infected more than 1,000 companies and public organizations around the globe this summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Ukrainian Indicted In US For Kaseya Ransomware Attack

A 22-year-old Ukrainian arrested in Poland has been indicted in the United States as part of a global operation against ransomware attacks, including the high-profile July hack of IT software company Kaseya, officials said Monday. Yaroslav Vasinskyi, who was detained in Poland on October 8, was the most prominent of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Reuters

U.S. Department of the Treasury
theeastcountygazette.com

